I Need Everyone To Be Very Serious When Answering This One-Question Poll About The Roman Empire

Not all of y'all are thinking about the Roman Empire. Please be serious.

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've been on the internet at all in the last week, then you've likely seen a new trend where men are claiming they think about the Roman Empire at least once a day or multiple times a week.

Dreamworks Pictures / Via giphy.com

Whether it's the lore of kings and queens...

Dreamworks Pictures / Via giphy.com

...the inescapable influence Rome had on our current-day architecture...

The White House based on roman columns
Grant Faint / Getty Images

...or simply the testosterone-driven depictions of war we see in TV and movies...

Soldiers ready for battle with their shields and spears
Peglegpete / Getty Images/iStockphoto

...people apparently can't get ancient Rome out of their heads. So now, I need to know who among our audience is casually walking around thinking about 509 to 27 B.C.

