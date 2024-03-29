"Gen Alpha Needs A Reality Check": 22 Gen Z'ers Were Brutally Honest About The Difference Between Them And Gen Alpha

11. "I'm on the younger end of Gen Z and I've noticed that my sister, who is on the older end of Gen Alpha, is much more into following trends and doing what her friends are doing than I was at her age."

"For example, my sister asked my parents to buy her a Stanley Cup when they became popular. She uses a ton of skincare products almost every day. She also recently asked to go to Taylor Swift’s last Eras Tour concert. She was very disappointed when my parents said no (too expensive and far away). She hadn't said anything about wanting to go before. She has a friend who is going, and I think my sister might've just wanted to go with her. My sister is a great person and I really hope that she follows the trends that SHE actually wants to follow. I would hate to see her get forced into liking something and having to pretend to be someone she's not."

—Anonymous

