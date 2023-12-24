Browse links
I love how parents either choose to torment or be sweet with their Elf on the Shelf, and there's no in-between.
Y’all are not messing around this year with Elf on the Shelf pic.twitter.com/rL1DplY6O8— America is a hot ass mess (@juhlissuhh) December 12, 2023
Seeing parents get more and more creative with the Elf on The Shelf every year is one of my fave things. https://t.co/wCyYnO58XD— Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) December 8, 2023
the elf on the shelf generation is going to quadruple the cost of any therapist, drug, and/or coping mechanism pic.twitter.com/y5Lx5VOn5C— eric rivera (@ericriveracooks) December 11, 2023
The dedication to Elf On The Shelf is TOP TIER this year (but also, what did she do with the fish afterwards?!) #ElfOnTheShelf pic.twitter.com/SmFlKrKDZS— Akan Thee Doll, Esq. 💜🇳🇬⚖️ (@AkanButNoJeezyy) December 10, 2023
my auntie needs to be cut tf off from managing the elf on the shelf 😭 pic.twitter.com/K4tX3wUKCQ— BRI (@XCIX_) December 14, 2023
Parents are getting very creative with their Elf on the Shelf! 😅🧝🏻♂️🎅🏻 An Aussie dad didn't just make his refrigerator look like a urinal -- this dad in Australia even put apple juice in the water dispenser to make it even more realistic. pic.twitter.com/81z0uFSiHE— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 13, 2023
Day 14 of Elf on The Shelf pic.twitter.com/i6ngJBiIGK— Sue Bagg (@sue_bagg) December 14, 2023
did y’all see this one 😭 these parents are getting so creative with elf on the shelf this year. pic.twitter.com/LZyRiMoS5s— ᥫ᭡ᥫ᭡ᥫ᭡ (@tropicallesbian) December 14, 2023
seems like the elf on the shelf fanbase is having a normal one this holiday pic.twitter.com/Poeem1GOnQ— 〽️ax krieger's training montage (@MaxKriegerVG) December 11, 2023
Omg someone in my elf on the shelf group posted this and I AM OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/5S9C4U8Bw0— Sammi🐍🖤 (@SammisRepEra) December 9, 2023
We lost our elf on the shelf last year, I guess he was busy. pic.twitter.com/EJo8MPEJcc— James Tate (@JamesTate121) December 12, 2023
Elf on the shelf at @Usher ‘s House. 😂😂😂😂 #elfontheshelf #vegas #usher #xmasbag #dontmind pic.twitter.com/MbbXvlxa7s— Danielle Ivory (@DDHoward08) December 11, 2023
I'll admit it, I enjoy elf on the shelf more than the kids 🤭 pic.twitter.com/cOYihiBjuC— 🥀Lover'🥀 (@_RealLoverGirl) December 7, 2023
Elf on the Shelf last night, honoring @UtahMBB’s win over BYU!! The kids thought this was the best one yet!— 🃏🎰UteManJoe🎰🃏 (@UteManJoe) December 10, 2023
U > Y#GoUtes #UtesWin pic.twitter.com/y3oKsAthmo
Think I’m getting my pre-Covid appetite back ..— karen thompson (@karenfthompson) December 14, 2023
That bloody Elf on the shelf…
Was surprisingly tasty …🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🎅 pic.twitter.com/6AGcaJ1Jqn