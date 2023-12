Parents have been goingfor Elf on the Shelf this year. And if you, like me, didn't grow up with the tradition, and have no idea what it is — basically, each " Elf " is a scout for Santa. They hang out at your house during the days leading up to Christmas and report back to the North Pole about all happenings, as well as the kids' behavior (which Santa will consider when writing his "Naughty and Nice" list).