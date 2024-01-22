...and fliers are wary of having to deal with others who seem to believe they should be treated differently or better without reason.

"I am so sick of this constant idea that people are jerks if they don't give up a seat that they paid for. I don't care if you're pregnant or a family trying to be together or whatever!!! If you know that you need a specific seat, pay for it or deal with the consequences.

I particularly think this case is annoying because you know you had a medical condition and set yourself up to be in the most comfortable position possible. This woman decided to play the 'I'm pregnant so be nice to me' card. Does she not know that being pregnant means you need to go to the bathroom all the time? Most people know that about pregnancy. Why did she not plan in advance? Not the asshole. Not the asshole. Not the asshole," user FoggyDaze415 said.