1. "I'm Jewish. Christian kids were saying shit like 'get in the oven' to me and remarking on how ugly my 'Jew nose' was by the time I was in second grade. By about fifth grade, it progressed to 'Hitler was right' and actual threats to 'exterminate' me or bomb my house to 'cleanse' the Jews away. (I'm a young millennial, by the way, before anyone says this must have been in the '60s or something.) If Christian kids know how to violently invoke the Holocaust against their peers in early elementary school, they can handle actually learning about it as teenagers."

"But hey, where do you think they were learning to say that stuff to me? From the same adults who want to ban books that tell the truth. Can't risk humanizing the minorities they want their kids to hate as much as they do."

—twtwtw

