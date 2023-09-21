HuffPost reached out to the Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District for comment, and were sent the following emailed statement provided to parents: “As you may be aware, following concerns regarding curricular selections in your student’s reading class, a substitute teacher has been facilitating the class since Wednesday, September 13, 2023."

"The District is currently in the process of posting the position to secure a high-quality, full-time teacher as quickly as possible. During this period of transition, our administrators and curriculum team will provide heightened support and monitoring in the reading class to ensure continuity in instruction."

