16 People Shared Luxuries They've Had To Cut Out Of Their Budget Because Of Rising Prices, And It's Seriously Bleak

1. "I've had to give up living in my home state where all of my immediate family lives. It is so expensive here (especially housing in comparison to wages) that the only way for me to afford living on my own is to leave."

"It sucks because my sister is about to have her first kid, and I so badly want to be involved in my niece/nephew’s life, but I’m also not interested in living in my parent’s basement forever, so I accepted a job halfway across the country for almost double my current pay in one of the lowest cost of living states in the US. Here’s hoping I can move back someday when my career is more established, I guess."



—Anonymous