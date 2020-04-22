Britain’s Coronavirus Toilet Roll Panic Has Created A Bidet Sales Boom

The coronavirus has changed people’s habits in peculiar ways. Germans are sleeping longer. Italians are eating more rabbit and apricots, even though the fruit is not in season. Britons, meanwhile, are buying bidets.



Online searches for the term “bidet” spiked in March, according to Google Trends data. The queries "what is a bidet used for" and “how to use a bidet” had, in Google parlance, a “tremendous increase”, with triple digit percent rises.

And retailers say that interest, coupled with ongoing fears of toilet paper running out again, has translated into a sales boom.

Ahmad Abuleil, the founder of Boss Bidet, which sells bidet toilet seat attachments told BuzzFeed News that his company’s sales had increased tenfold since panic buying emptied shelves of roll at the start of the UK’s outbreak in March.

He’s not alone. The Big Bathroom Shop said there had been a "notable upturn" in people buying bidets, Tooaleta said it was selling four times as many of its non-electric bidet seats as usual, and TUSHY's UK sales have tripled in the last month.

The bidet was invented in the 1700s in France. Its first known user, according to the book "Bum Fodder: An Absorbing History of Toilet Paper" at least, is Jeanne Agnès Berthelot de Pléneuf, the marquise de Prie. The same story is recounted in other histories of the basin shaped toilet ware.