Donald Trump's New Communications Director Thinks Brexit Is A Bad Idea – Unlike His Boss

"Brexit goes against 71 yrs of progress, peace and prosperity," Anthony Scaramucci tweeted last year, putting him at odds with the president over the UK leaving the EU.

Posted on
Alberto Nardelli
Alberto Nardelli
BuzzFeed News Europe Editor
Anthony Scaramucci was hired by Donald Trump to the position of White House communications director last week.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Anthony Scaramucci was hired by Donald Trump to the position of White House communications director last week.

US president Donald Trump is one of Brexit's biggest cheerleaders, describing Britain's withdrawal from the European Union as "great" and "wonderful". But his latest senior White House appointment seems to see things very differently.

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's new director of communications, tweeted repeatedly last year about his negative views on Brexit, and went as far as describing UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson, a leading Brexiteer, of risking being "on the wrong side of history".

After his appointment was announced last week, Scaramucci announced that he was deleting all his old tweets. But here are the ones laying out his strongly anti-Brexit views.

In an early string of tweets last year about the UK's impending referendum, Scaramucci said Brexit was a "bad idea".

Brexit’s Threat to ‘the Special Relationship’ https://t.co/CAKOvg12ck @strobetalbott great breakdown of many reasons #Brexit a bad idea
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

Brexit’s Threat to ‘the Special Relationship’ https://t.co/CAKOvg12ck @strobetalbott great breakdown of many reasons #Brexit a bad idea

Reply Retweet Favorite

Scaramucci also said he agreed with President Obama that EU membership "makes Britain even greater".

Barack Obama: As your friend, let me say that the EU makes Britain even greater https://t.co/ZoFF6Xqi9W re: #Brexit I stand with @POTUS
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

Barack Obama: As your friend, let me say that the EU makes Britain even greater https://t.co/ZoFF6Xqi9W re: #Brexit I stand with @POTUS

Reply Retweet Favorite

On 23 April 2016, Scaramucci tweeted: "Brexit goes against 71 yrs of progress, peace and prosperity".

@Number10gov a Brexit goes against 71 yrs of progress, peace and prosperity. We are better together. Lincoln understood this long ago.
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

@Number10gov a Brexit goes against 71 yrs of progress, peace and prosperity. We are better together. Lincoln understood this long ago.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But even before that, he'd retweeted a Financial Times op-ed attacking Boris Johnson for backing the Leave campaign.

Boris Johnson has failed the Churchill test https://t.co/3T7sjNfUzB @gideonrachman risks standing on wrong side of history re: #Brexit
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

Boris Johnson has failed the Churchill test https://t.co/3T7sjNfUzB @gideonrachman risks standing on wrong side of history re: #Brexit

Reply Retweet Favorite

A few weeks before the referendum, he said Brexit could feel "good in the beginning but ends badly", and likened the rise in nationalist feeling to the start of the First World War.

The Brexit could be the beginning of a sharper turn in Nationalism which feels good in the beginning but ends badly. Cf Aug 1914
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

The Brexit could be the beginning of a sharper turn in Nationalism which feels good in the beginning but ends badly. Cf Aug 1914

Reply Retweet Favorite

Days after the referendum, Scaramucci tweeted that he thought that remain would win if the vote were held again.

If there was a re-vote on #Brexit this week, I don't think it would be close. #Remain would win in a landslide
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

If there was a re-vote on #Brexit this week, I don't think it would be close. #Remain would win in a landslide

Reply Retweet Favorite

Interestingly, he was basing his understanding of British public opinion the most highly rated comments on the Daily Mail website.

Trump's new director of communications then went on to predict that Brexit will not actually happen, and that the UK and the EU27 would renegotiate a new relationship.

Scaramucci compared the vote to leave the EU to Trump's plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico. He described it as a "starting point" in a negotiation to get improved terms.

#Brexit is now starting point in negotiation to get improved terms in relationship with EU, but things will not change as much as ppl think
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

#Brexit is now starting point in negotiation to get improved terms in relationship with EU, but things will not change as much as ppl think

Reply Retweet Favorite
I predict #7 - EU treaty renegotiated to allow more control over immigration and #Brexit never happens https://t.co/pjmR1OBuiY
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

I predict #7 - EU treaty renegotiated to allow more control over immigration and #Brexit never happens https://t.co/pjmR1OBuiY

Reply Retweet Favorite

He also described the Brexit vote as "unwise", but said it was driven by trends similar to those behind Trump's popularity.

A #Brexit is unwise, but I understand why #Leave prevailed. Middle-class let down by out-of-touch global elite, and they want voice heard
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

A #Brexit is unwise, but I understand why #Leave prevailed. Middle-class let down by out-of-touch global elite, and they want voice heard

Reply Retweet Favorite

As late as August 2016, Scaramucci was sharing articles describing the UK's economy as stalling.

Since Brexit Vote, U.K. Online Inflation Surging After Pound Decline While Economy Stalls via @forbes https://t.co/mBnspVoh52 @Jon_Hartley_
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

Since Brexit Vote, U.K. Online Inflation Surging After Pound Decline While Economy Stalls via @forbes https://t.co/mBnspVoh52 @Jon_Hartley_

Reply Retweet Favorite

But just ahead of Trump's election win, Scaramucci shared an article comparing Trump's chances of an upset to Brexit.

Trump’s American Brexit - The Boston Globe https://t.co/aRPaEiPRIm
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

Trump’s American Brexit - The Boston Globe https://t.co/aRPaEiPRIm

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in January this year he said the president's win and Brexit were both examples of experts getting it wrong because the economy and stocks were "booming" in the US and the UK.

"Experts" said #Brexit would destroy UK economy and @realDonaldTrump victory would crash US stocks. Both are booming https://t.co/a0ZajFDeGb
Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci

"Experts" said #Brexit would destroy UK economy and @realDonaldTrump victory would crash US stocks. Both are booming https://t.co/a0ZajFDeGb

Reply Retweet Favorite

(The UK's GDP was the weakest in the EU in the first three months of 2017, and the US and Britain are now the two slowest growing economies in the G7).

Alberto Nardelli is Europe editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alberto Nardelli at Alberto.Nardelli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

