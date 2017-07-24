Anthony Scaramucci was hired by Donald Trump to the position of White House communications director last week.

US president Donald Trump is one of Brexit's biggest cheerleaders, describing Britain's withdrawal from the European Union as "great" and "wonderful". But his latest senior White House appointment seems to see things very differently.

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's new director of communications, tweeted repeatedly last year about his negative views on Brexit, and went as far as describing UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson, a leading Brexiteer, of risking being "on the wrong side of history".

After his appointment was announced last week, Scaramucci announced that he was deleting all his old tweets. But here are the ones laying out his strongly anti-Brexit views.

In an early string of tweets last year about the UK's impending referendum, Scaramucci said Brexit was a "bad idea".