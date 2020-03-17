coronavirus

Here's What The UK Looks Like During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The country's most famous landmarks have gone quiet as the virus continues to spread around the UK.

Posted on
Alan White
Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, Boris Johnson announced that everyone in the UK should stop "nonessential contact" with other people and avoid pubs, clubs, cinemas, and theatres in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister said anyone in isolation should avoid leaving the house "even to buy food or essentials" and should exercise outside the house only at a safe distance from others.

The major shift in the UK's approach to the virus came as it was revealed the UK only realised "in the last few days" that attempts to "mitigate" the impact of the coronavirus pandemic would not work and would, in the words of the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team, "likely result in hundreds of thousands of deaths and health systems (most notably intensive care units) being overwhelmed many times over".

These images show what the UK looks like as people begin to withdraw from social contact.

A near-empty Regent Street on March 16.
David Cliff / NurPhoto/PA Images

A near-empty Regent Street, March 16.

David Rogers / Getty Images

A general view of Franklin's Gardens, the home of Northampton Saints, March 17. All levels of Rugby have been suspended until next month.

Dan Mullan / Getty Images

A general view of Torquay United's stadium as the scheduled match between Torquay United and Notts County was postponed due to the coronavirus at Plainmoor, March 17.

Commuters at Waterloo Station on March 16.
Isabel Infantes / PA

Commuters at Waterloo Station, March 16.

An empty Piccadilly Circus
Hollie Adams / PA

An empty Piccadilly Circus, March 15.

A quiet Victoria Street on March 17, 2020 in Edinburgh.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

A quiet Victoria Street in Edinburgh, March 17.

Two women wear face masks as they look at books on the South Bank
Alberto Pezzali / NurPhoto/PA Images

Two women wear face masks as they look at books on the South Bank of the River Thames, March 16.


Few commuters travel on the train during the morning rush hour time at 0830 from Clapham North to central London on March 17.
Justin Tallis / Getty Images

Few commuters travel on the train during the morning rush hour from Clapham North to central London, March 17.

Pedestrians cross a quiet Millennium Footbridge across the River Thames in London in the mid-morning on March 17, 2020.
Justin Tallis / Getty Images

A trickle of pedestrians cross a quiet Millennium Footbridge in London in the midmorning, March 17.

Empty stands are seen as horses and riders run past during a race
Alex Livesey / Getty Images

Empty stands are seen as horses and riders run past during a race which was run behind closed doors due to COVID-19 at Wetherby Racecourse, March 17.

People wearing face masks in Green Park
Isabel Infantes / PA

People wearing face masks in Green Park, March 16.

An aerial view of Aintree Racecourse after the annual Grand National horse racing event was cancelled on March 17.
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

An aerial view of Aintree Racecourse after the annual Grand National horse racing event was cancelled, March 17.

An unusually quiet M25 motorway during the Monday morning rush hour near Heathrow Airport.
Steve Parsons / PA

An unusually quiet M25 motorway during the Monday morning rush hour near Heathrow Airport.



A view of an empty Covent Garden as tourists keep away from crowed areas on 12 March.
Sopa Images / SIPA USA/PA Images

A view of an empty Covent Garden as tourists keep away from crowded areas, March 12.

Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 departure area is almost empty on March 12.
Steve Parsons / PA

Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 departure is almost empty, March 12.

Empty shelves in a store in London as shoppers stockpile basic consumer goods for fears of a potential quarantine.
Robin Pope / NurPhoto/PA Images

Empty shelves in a London supermarket as shoppers stockpile basic consumer goods for fears of a potential quarantine.

People walk along Oxford Street on March 16.
David Cliff / NurPhoto/PA Images

People walk along Oxford Street, March 16.

Tourists wear surgical masks on Tower Bridge on March 12.
Claire Doherty / SIPA USA/PA Images

Tourists wear surgical masks on Tower Bridge, March 12.

Visibly quiet at Trafalgar Square on March 12.
Claire Doherty / SIPA USA/PA Images

Visibly quiet at Trafalgar Square, March 12.

An empty esplanade at Edinburgh Castle on March 17.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

An empty esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, March 17.

An employee waits over empty tables in Covent Garden on March 17, 2020
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

An employee waits over empty tables in Covent Garden, March 17.

Robin Pope / NurPhoto/PA Images

Empty shelves in the toiletry aisles of a Co-op store in Kent, March 14.







