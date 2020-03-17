Here's What The UK Looks Like During The Coronavirus Pandemic

On Monday, Boris Johnson announced that everyone in the UK should stop "nonessential contact" with other people and avoid pubs, clubs, cinemas, and theatres in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister said anyone in isolation should avoid leaving the house "even to buy food or essentials" and should exercise outside the house only at a safe distance from others.

The major shift in the UK's approach to the virus came as it was revealed the UK only realised "in the last few days" that attempts to "mitigate" the impact of the coronavirus pandemic would not work and would, in the words of the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team, "likely result in hundreds of thousands of deaths and health systems (most notably intensive care units) being overwhelmed many times over".

These images show what the UK looks like as people begin to withdraw from social contact.