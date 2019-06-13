Here's The Latest In The Absolute Clown Show That Is The Tory Leadership Contest

Greetings to the rest of the world from the UK: Here is the latest in the slow, almost inevitable process by which our ruling party decides this man should lead our country, despite half of them not agreeing with him on his strategy and the rest having no faith in his ability to implement it.
First, the fallen. It is our solemn duty to announce that we have lost Esther McVey from the leadership race.
It is also our duty to commit to history the tribulations she faced during her brief, but captivating, campaign.
By which we mean: The Great Lorraine Kelly Fiasco.
It all started three days ago with this incredibly awkward exchange in which breakfast TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, alongside whom it is a matter of public record that McVey once worked, apparently pretended to have little idea of who she was.
The nation was gripped. What on Earth could be the backstory? Within hours, McVey returned fire.
We thought that would be the end of it. It was not. In fact, things really ramped up: Lorraine pointed out she'd had her own show since 1992, and went on to take a pop at McVey over LGBT rights.
Day Three of the only political crisis that really mattered this week, and former GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips waded in. Suddenly McVey wasn't just at war with Lorraine, and she returned fire: Sources close to McVey claimed she was at war with a left wing "cabal" within GMTV, all apparently working to undermine her. This actually happened.
Could this have been what brought her down? Perhaps not. We also need to talk about foreign aid. McVey claimed foreign aid had been misspent, citing an airport on "one of the continents". Now, there was a lot wrong with this. So much in fact, it's hard to know where to start.
And then there was her claim it was built the wrong way round. Well, as the debunking website Full Fact has pointed out – this isn't entirely clear.
Reader, it's a British Overseas Territory: While McVey was technically correct in calling it foreign aid, the UK has a legal obligation to provide the cash. What is also clear is the fact that flights have been running just fine since 2017. In summary, McVey's claim was so incredibly, wildly inaccurate, that even the Tory minister responsible was forced to take to Twitter to describe it as "total rubbish".
So that all went well.
And on top of everything, it also came out that she spent nearly £9,000 on a personal photographer, which was a pretty wild revelation given her campaign focused on championing "working people".
So in the end, McVey got the lowest number of votes, a victim of an insidious hard left plot fermented within the dark corridors of breakfast television. Possibly.
We should take a moment to bid farewell to the other knocked out candidates. Andrea Leadsom didn't so much "campaign" as "admit smoking weed and open up another front in her interminable fight with John Bercow", which oddly enough didn't win her much support.
A man called Mark Harper also ran. Apparently you could ask him anything. Presumably you still can.
Where does this leave us? Well, it leaves Boris Johnson a country mile in the lead; Jeremy Hunt, the man who forgets things like his wife's nationality and the fact he broke money-laundering laws a distant second; Michael Gove of marching powder fame in third; Sajid "did I tell you my dad was a bus driver" Javid; and behind him, Matt "The Shadow" Hancock in fifth.
Reincarnated Lake Poet Rory Stewart is in last place. At the time of writing, he is threatening what appears to be Civil War. What did Britain do in a past life?
Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
