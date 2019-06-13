Here's The Latest In The Absolute Clown Show That Is The Tory Leadership Contest

Greetings to the rest of the world from the UK: Here is the latest in the slow, almost inevitable process by which our ruling party decides this man should lead our country, despite half of them not agreeing with him on his strategy and the rest having no faith in his ability to implement it.

First, the fallen. It is our solemn duty to announce that we have lost Esther McVey from the leadership race.

It is also our duty to commit to history the tribulations she faced during her brief, but captivating, campaign.

By which we mean: The Great Lorraine Kelly Fiasco.