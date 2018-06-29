This Rant By Danny Dyer About Brexit Is Absolutely Iconic

So last night on ITV, one of the most iconic political speeches of all time happened. Presenting: actor, philanthropist, man of letters and all-round good egg Danny Dyer's thoughts on Brexit.
Dyer had some questions.
Here are Jeremy Corbyn and Pamela Anderson, who were also on the show for some reason, listening as Dyer said: "So what's happened to that twat David Cameron who brought it on? Let's be fair. How comes he can scuttle off. He called all this on."
Honestly this show had the most random selection of guests you've ever seen.
Advertisement
Dyer continued: "Where is he? He's in Europe. He's in Nice with his trotters up. Where is the geezer? I think he should be held accountable for it," before concluding with a glorious, categorical, authoritative:
People loved it.
Advertisement
Iconic.
Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alan White at alan.white@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.