This Rant By Danny Dyer About Brexit Is Absolutely Iconic

"The second TWAT is everything."

Alan White
Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So last night on ITV, one of the most iconic political speeches of all time happened. Presenting: actor, philanthropist, man of letters and all-round good egg Danny Dyer's thoughts on Brexit.

Danny Dyer on Brexit.
Christopher Snowdon @cjsnowdon

Danny Dyer on Brexit.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dyer had some questions.

&quot;Let&#x27;s go back to this whole Brexit thing, when you&#x27;re judging them because they don&#x27;t know what Brexit is.&#x27;Who knows about Brexit? No one has got a fucking clue. You watch Question Time, it&#x27;s comedy.&quot;
ITV

"Let's go back to this whole Brexit thing, when you're judging them because they don't know what Brexit is.

'Who knows about Brexit? No one has got a fucking clue. You watch Question Time, it's comedy."

Here are Jeremy Corbyn and Pamela Anderson, who were also on the show for some reason, listening as Dyer said: "So what's happened to that twat David Cameron who brought it on? Let's be fair. How comes he can scuttle off. He called all this on."

ITV

Honestly this show had the most random selection of guests you've ever seen.

ITV
Dyer continued: "Where is he? He's in Europe. He's in Nice with his trotters up. Where is the geezer? I think he should be held accountable for it," before concluding with a glorious, categorical, authoritative:

ITV

People loved it.

Danny Dyer is basically Shakespeare.
Femi @Femi_Sorry

Danny Dyer is basically Shakespeare.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The second TWAT from Danny Dyer is everything
Jeremy Vine @theJeremyVine

The second TWAT from Danny Dyer is everything @piersmorgan @susannareid100

Reply Retweet Favorite
Our poet laurate Danny Dyer lets rip over Brexit. Love this.
edgarwright @edgarwright

Our poet laurate Danny Dyer lets rip over Brexit. Love this. https://t.co/E7b95GCz8M

Reply Retweet Favorite
Just listened to this again and that final 'twat' from Danny Dyer is a thing of cultural beauty and should be preserved in a museum immediately.
Tits McGee @Scientits

Just listened to this again and that final 'twat' from Danny Dyer is a thing of cultural beauty and should be preserved in a museum immediately. https://t.co/ny0azYyKJB

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'd vote for Danny Dyer to be our prime minister right now mate...
Guz Khan @GuzKhanOfficial

I’d vote for Danny Dyer to be our prime minister right now mate...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Iconic.

Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alan White at alan.white@buzzfeed.com.

