The "Spiderman" Who Saved A Toddler Will Be Made A French Citizen And Has Been Offered A Job As A Fireman

Mamoudou Gassama, who saved the 4-year-old, arrived in France from Mali just a few months ago.

Posted on
Alan White
Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Mamoudou Gassama, an undocumented immigrant who has become a national hero in France after scaling a building to save a toddler who was dangling off a balcony, is to be made a French citizen.

After a meeting between Gassama and French President Emmanuel Macron, the office of the French presidency said that Gassama would be made a French citizen and had been offered a job by the Paris fire brigade.

On Saturday, Gassama scaled a building in under 40 seconds to save a toddler who was dangling from a balcony.

This man did not hesitate a second, risked his life and saved the kid! #truehero #spiderman #paris 👏
This man did not hesitate a second, risked his life and saved the kid! #truehero #spiderman #paris 👏

After the incredible footage went viral, the mayor of Paris phoned him to thank him for his heroic feat.

Un grand bravo à Mamoudou Gassama pour son acte de bravoure qui a permis de sauver hier soir la vie d'un enfant. J'ai eu plaisir à m'entretenir avec lui aujourd'hui par téléphone, afin de le remercier chaleureusement. https://t.co/DP5vQ1VZYh
Un grand bravo à Mamoudou Gassama pour son acte de bravoure qui a permis de sauver hier soir la vie d'un enfant. J'ai eu plaisir à m'entretenir avec lui aujourd'hui par téléphone, afin de le remercier chaleureusement. https://t.co/DP5vQ1VZYh

According to French media reports, the child's father was detained for alleged neglect.

Macron wrote on Facebook: "With Mr. Gassama who saved the life of a child on Saturday by climbing four floors with his bare hands. I told him that in recognition of this heroic act he was going to be regularised as soon as possible, and that the Paris Fire Brigade is ready to welcome him."

He went on: "I also invited him to apply for naturalisation. Because France [is willpower], and Mr. Gassama demonstrated with commitment that he had it!"

Watch This Real-Life "Spiderman" Climb A Building In Paris And Save A Dangling Child

