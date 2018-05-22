 back to top
This Dog Has Adopted 9 Orphan Ducklings And TBH It's Just Too Cute

A very good boy.

Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Fred, the resident 10-year-old Labrador at Mountfitchet Castle in Essex.

Instagram
Instagram: @mountfitchetcastle

Staff said they were concerned to find the ducklings waddling around on their own, and their mother was nowhere to be seen... whereupon Fred stepped in.

Mountfitchet Castle

Just look at them.

this is a very good boy
Alan White @aljwhite

this is a very good boy

LOOK AT THEM.

a very very good boy
Alan White @aljwhite

a very very good boy

In a statement, the castle said: "The ducklings absolutely adore him and he has now resigned himself to being a stay at home dad looking after the 9 baby ducklings. They are getting very mischievous even hitching a ride on his back and following him in to the water for a swim in the castle moat."

Mountfitchet Castle

Fred's owner told the BBC: "They absolutely adore him and he has now resigned himself to being a stay-at-home dad looking after the nine baby ducklings." He said he expected Fred to babysit them for a few more weeks, at which point they can leave the castle if they want.

There are a bunch of other animals – many of them rescued – at the castle, which looks like an excellent place for a day out. Also, once you've seen the castle, you could go for a drink round the corner at... The Dog and Duck.

New Arrivals - Come and meet our new Pygmy Goats - we open for the 2018 on Saturday 10th March #whattodowiththekids #wheretogo #essex #herts #suffolk #Cambridgeshire #castle #touristattraction https://t.co/USf5NE1hkC
Mountfitchet Castle @Mountfitchet

New Arrivals - Come and meet our new Pygmy Goats - we open for the 2018 on Saturday 10th March #whattodowiththekids #wheretogo #essex #herts #suffolk #Cambridgeshire #castle #touristattraction https://t.co/USf5NE1hkC

How cute is the latest arrival at The Castle 🐥🐣🐥 - we open for the 2018 season on 10th March #daysout #essex #wheretogo #rescueanimals https://t.co/048juoKfIm
Mountfitchet Castle @Mountfitchet

How cute is the latest arrival at The Castle 🐥🐣🐥 - we open for the 2018 season on 10th March #daysout #essex #wheretogo #rescueanimals https://t.co/048juoKfIm

