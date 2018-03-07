For Some Reason The Sun Got Outraged By "Frankenstein" And A Literary Meme Was Born

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link So yesterday The Sun posted a, uh, kinda weird story. Adam Bienkov @AdamBienkov Congratulations to "Snowflake students" for correctly understanding a book, that 200 years after it was first published, The Sun apparently still does not. https://t.co/vmmyOo470F 08:58 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite In which it appeared to be angry that students understood the main theme of Frankenstein. James Doleman @jamesdoleman Sun reveals that University "snowflakes" understand the key questions raised in a novel. 08:42 PM - 06 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Advertisement rosie knight @RosieMarx That’s literally what Frankenstein is about. 10:51 PM - 06 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite You can totally guess what happened next. Grace Dent @gracedent snowflake students argue frumpy Jane Eyre's INTELLECT attracts novel's love interest. @TheSun 07:47 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Michæl Lu†z @WarrenIsDead Loony Liberal Profs Are Teaching Snowflake Students That This Regal Swan Was Once a Hideous Duckling 12:09 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Alan White @aljwhite Snowflake Students try to JUSTIFY murder in French Algiers, claim crime is SYMPTOMATIC of universe’s irrationality and MEANINGLESSNESS of human existence 06:53 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Advertisement Jon Stone @joncstone CRY-BABIES: Snowflake students claim Orwell’s 1984 was ‘misunderstood’ — and is in fact a DYSTOPIA 09:02 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Sady Doyle @sadydoyle Snowflake students claim "Pride and Prejudice" supports neither pride NOR prejudice -- actually about people getting over differences, boning https://t.co/t5tXRe1f5x 12:18 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite TechnicallyRon @TechnicallyRon Snowflake students claim Romeo and Juliet may have had a 'problematic' relationship. 12:07 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite David Whitley @mrdavidwhitley Snowflake students are claiming Mr Bump shouldn't have his disabled living allowance cut. 12:21 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Advertisement Sady Doyle @sadydoyle "Snowflake Students NOT SURE what 'Catcher in the Rye' is about - proto-Redditor almost has sex but doesn't - has strong but irritating opinions - life is sad" 12:25 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite T'Challah 🍝 @AdamSerwer smh SNOWFLAKE students claim oedipus made some pretty big mistakes 01:49 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Points were raised about the whole freedom of speech / culture war thing that's going on at the moment. David Whitley @mrdavidwhitley Student snowflakes are claiming Frankenstein's monster was MISUNDERSTOOD. This shouldn't be allowed. Now turn to pages 3, 5, 6, 7 and 10 where we insist that free speech must be allowed on campus. 12:59 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Also some other Good Tweets were posted. AlexWattsEsq @AlexWattsEsq Frankenstein was the name of the doctor. The monster is the editor who let this story get to print. 12:08 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Advertisement 𝌆𝌡𝌏𝌉𝌇𝌆𝌇𝌉𝌏𝌡𝌆 @RGGumm i am fascinated by The Sun commenter daveyh, the one lone voice of reason before the comments got flooded with people who claim to have actually read frankenstein, as if anyone has time for that https://t.co/BKVz1FVTfd 09:49 AM - 07 Mar 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite And can you guess what happened next? Well done. 🌽🌽🌽 Matthew Garrahan @MattGarrahan The Sun seems to have deleted its Frankenstein tweet. It's the internet Circle of Life. View Comments