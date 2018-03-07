 back to top
For Some Reason The Sun Got Outraged By "Frankenstein" And A Literary Meme Was Born

Student SNOWFLAKES.

Posted on
Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So yesterday The Sun posted a, uh, kinda weird story.

Congratulations to "Snowflake students" for correctly understanding a book, that 200 years after it was first published, The Sun apparently still does not. https://t.co/vmmyOo470F
Adam Bienkov @AdamBienkov
Adam Bienkov @AdamBienkov

Congratulations to "Snowflake students" for correctly understanding a book, that 200 years after it was first published, The Sun apparently still does not. https://t.co/vmmyOo470F

In which it appeared to be angry that students understood the main theme of Frankenstein.

Sun reveals that University "snowflakes" understand the key questions raised in a novel.
James Doleman @jamesdoleman
James Doleman @jamesdoleman

Sun reveals that University "snowflakes" understand the key questions raised in a novel.

That’s literally what Frankenstein is about.
rosie knight @RosieMarx

That’s literally what Frankenstein is about.

You can totally guess what happened next.

snowflake students argue frumpy Jane Eyre's INTELLECT attracts novel's love interest. @TheSun
Grace Dent @gracedent
Grace Dent @gracedent

snowflake students argue frumpy Jane Eyre's INTELLECT attracts novel's love interest. @TheSun

Loony Liberal Profs Are Teaching Snowflake Students That This Regal Swan Was Once a Hideous Duckling
Michæl Lu†z @WarrenIsDead
Michæl Lu†z @WarrenIsDead

Loony Liberal Profs Are Teaching Snowflake Students That This Regal Swan Was Once a Hideous Duckling

Snowflake Students try to JUSTIFY murder in French Algiers, claim crime is SYMPTOMATIC of universe's irrationality and MEANINGLESSNESS of human existence
Alan White @aljwhite
Alan White @aljwhite

Snowflake Students try to JUSTIFY murder in French Algiers, claim crime is SYMPTOMATIC of universe’s irrationality and MEANINGLESSNESS of human existence

CRY-BABIES: Snowflake students claim Orwell's 1984 was 'misunderstood' — and is in fact a DYSTOPIA
Jon Stone @joncstone
Jon Stone @joncstone

CRY-BABIES: Snowflake students claim Orwell’s 1984 was ‘misunderstood’ — and is in fact a DYSTOPIA

Snowflake students claim "Pride and Prejudice" supports neither pride NOR prejudice -- actually about people getting over differences, boning https://t.co/t5tXRe1f5x
Sady Doyle @sadydoyle
Sady Doyle @sadydoyle

Snowflake students claim "Pride and Prejudice" supports neither pride NOR prejudice -- actually about people getting over differences, boning https://t.co/t5tXRe1f5x

Snowflake students claim Romeo and Juliet may have had a 'problematic' relationship.
TechnicallyRon @TechnicallyRon
TechnicallyRon @TechnicallyRon

Snowflake students claim Romeo and Juliet may have had a 'problematic' relationship.

Snowflake students are claiming Mr Bump shouldn't have his disabled living allowance cut.
David Whitley @mrdavidwhitley
David Whitley @mrdavidwhitley

Snowflake students are claiming Mr Bump shouldn't have his disabled living allowance cut.

"Snowflake Students NOT SURE what 'Catcher in the Rye' is about - proto-Redditor almost has sex but doesn't - has strong but irritating opinions - life is sad"
Sady Doyle @sadydoyle
Sady Doyle @sadydoyle

"Snowflake Students NOT SURE what 'Catcher in the Rye' is about - proto-Redditor almost has sex but doesn't - has strong but irritating opinions - life is sad"

smh SNOWFLAKE students claim oedipus made some pretty big mistakes
T'Challah 🍝 @AdamSerwer
T'Challah 🍝 @AdamSerwer

smh SNOWFLAKE students claim oedipus made some pretty big mistakes

Points were raised about the whole freedom of speech / culture war thing that's going on at the moment.

Student snowflakes are claiming Frankenstein's monster was MISUNDERSTOOD. This shouldn't be allowed. Now turn to pages 3, 5, 6, 7 and 10 where we insist that free speech must be allowed on campus.
David Whitley @mrdavidwhitley
David Whitley @mrdavidwhitley

Student snowflakes are claiming Frankenstein's monster was MISUNDERSTOOD. This shouldn't be allowed. Now turn to pages 3, 5, 6, 7 and 10 where we insist that free speech must be allowed on campus.

Also some other Good Tweets were posted.

Frankenstein was the name of the doctor. The monster is the editor who let this story get to print.
AlexWattsEsq @AlexWattsEsq
AlexWattsEsq @AlexWattsEsq

Frankenstein was the name of the doctor. The monster is the editor who let this story get to print.

i am fascinated by The Sun commenter daveyh, the one lone voice of reason before the comments got flooded with people who claim to have actually read frankenstein, as if anyone has time for that https://t.co/BKVz1FVTfd
𝌆𝌡𝌏𝌉𝌇𝌆𝌇𝌉𝌏𝌡𝌆 @RGGumm
𝌆𝌡𝌏𝌉𝌇𝌆𝌇𝌉𝌏𝌡𝌆 @RGGumm

i am fascinated by The Sun commenter daveyh, the one lone voice of reason before the comments got flooded with people who claim to have actually read frankenstein, as if anyone has time for that https://t.co/BKVz1FVTfd

And can you guess what happened next? Well done. 🌽🌽🌽

The Sun seems to have deleted its Frankenstein tweet. Here it is for your enjoyment
Matthew Garrahan @MattGarrahan
Matthew Garrahan @MattGarrahan

The Sun seems to have deleted its Frankenstein tweet. Here it is for your enjoyment

It's the internet Circle of Life.

Now read this, it's good.

