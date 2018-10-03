 back to top

People Are Really Losing It Over The Stentorian Oratory Of This Tory MP

I will pay good money for this man to voice my satnav.

Posted on
Alan White
Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Geoffrey Cox. He's the attorney general and also the MP for Torridge and West Devon.

Twitter

On Wednesday, just before Theresa May was due to take to the stage at the Conservative Party Conference, he was the warm-up act. Few people had heard him address an audience before. And frankly, this guy absolutely nailed it.

*wraps union jack around head, runs into street screaming at strangers*
Alan White @aljwhite

*wraps union jack around head, runs into street screaming at strangers*

Reply Retweet Favorite

No one really listened to what he was saying — they just let his thunderous declarations wash over them like a warm bath.

honestly has Brexit ever sounded more noble
Alan White @aljwhite

honestly has Brexit ever sounded more noble

Reply Retweet Favorite

This was some of the finest oratory seen at Tory conference. I mean, the bar was quite low, but still.

BRB I'm off to scream DEBATE ME at the windows of the European parliament.
Alan White @aljwhite

BRB I'm off to scream DEBATE ME at the windows of the European parliament.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was all rather unexpected.

OK, this is a bit bonkers, but Geoffrey Cox is currently giving one of the all time great conference speeches.
(((Dan Hodges))) @DPJHodges

OK, this is a bit bonkers, but Geoffrey Cox is currently giving one of the all time great conference speeches.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People wondered where he'd been hiding.

Why have the Tories not deployed Geoffrey Cox before? He has Boris-like abilities to rouse an audience. Amazing performance.
Gordon Rayner @gordonrayner

Why have the Tories not deployed Geoffrey Cox before? He has Boris-like abilities to rouse an audience. Amazing performance.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The comparisons came thick and fast.

Geoffrey Cox hasn’t even finished speaking yet and he’s already been compared to: * Gandalf * Mufasa * Brian Blessed * Picard * Simon Callow * Tom Baker * An Evil Richard Burgon
Mikey Smith @mikeysmith

Geoffrey Cox hasn’t even finished speaking yet and he’s already been compared to: * Gandalf * Mufasa * Brian Blessed * Picard * Simon Callow * Tom Baker * An Evil Richard Burgon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox sounds exactly like he's telling a horror story on 1940s tv.
Dawn Foster @DawnHFoster

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox sounds exactly like he's telling a horror story on 1940s tv.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Geoffrey Cox already nicknamed Mufasa in the Hall.
Harry Cole @MrHarryCole

Geoffrey Cox already nicknamed Mufasa in the Hall.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Watching Geoffrey Cox talking about Brexit feels surprisingly like watching Brian Blessed delivering one of the great Shakespearean monologues.
Gordon Rayner @gordonrayner

Watching Geoffrey Cox talking about Brexit feels surprisingly like watching Brian Blessed delivering one of the great Shakespearean monologues.

Reply Retweet Favorite
“YOU SHALL NOT PASS!” - Geoffrey Cox #CPC18
Mikey Smith @mikeysmith

“YOU SHALL NOT PASS!” - Geoffrey Cox #CPC18

Reply Retweet Favorite
Geoffrey Cox's voice is just amazing. Like Vincent Price in Thriller.
Jessica Elgot @jessicaelgot

Geoffrey Cox's voice is just amazing. Like Vincent Price in Thriller.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People wondered if maybe he was wasting his time as an MP.

Geoffrey Cox needs to do a side line voicing audio books and satnav directions
Paul Masterton MP @PM4EastRen

Geoffrey Cox needs to do a side line voicing audio books and satnav directions

Reply Retweet Favorite
Honestly, someone just give Cox Theresa May’s text and let him read it. Also, a career in advertising voiceovers surely beckons.
Gaby Hinsliff @gabyhinsliff

Honestly, someone just give Cox Theresa May’s text and let him read it. Also, a career in advertising voiceovers surely beckons.

Reply Retweet Favorite

All in all, it gave Theresa May a pretty tough act to follow.

Geoffrey Cox: "Methinks I see in my mind a noble and puissant nation rousing herself like a strong man after sleep, shaking her invincible locks. Methinks I see her as an eagle mewing her mighty youth, kindling her undazzled eyes at the full midday beam." Theresa May: "Cough."
Tom McTague @TomMcTague

Geoffrey Cox: "Methinks I see in my mind a noble and puissant nation rousing herself like a strong man after sleep, shaking her invincible locks. Methinks I see her as an eagle mewing her mighty youth, kindling her undazzled eyes at the full midday beam." Theresa May: "Cough."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alan White at alan.white@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App