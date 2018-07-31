 back to top
Guess What Happened After This Tory MP Posted A Picture Of Himself At A Computer

I just don't understand why you would do this. (h/t @MattChorley)

Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Good morning, here is a tweet by the Tory MP Andrew Bridgen who apparently likes to spend parliamentary recess in his office working on his computer with a framed slogan about freedom propped up on an open drawer behind him and a big bunch of keys on his desk.

You will never guess what happened next. Except you will.

Within about three seconds, people started saying this.

There is no way at all that anyone will photoshop anything on that sign
Matt Chorley @MattChorley

There is no way at all that anyone will photoshop anything on that sign https://t.co/LbRUPc6QC0

And within about ten seconds, they had.

Childish
Matt Chorley @MattChorley

Childish

@ABridgen
KC. @KayChowdhury

@ABridgen

@ABridgen
The Metamorphobro 👊 @metamorphobro

@ABridgen

Maybe he just thought becoming a meme would be fun or something.

heartbeeps @hrtbps

Alan White @aljwhite

@hrtbps @ed_son
Oldmanstorr @oldmanstorr

@hrtbps @ed_son

@MattChorley
Peter Bailey #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺 @bailey_bubu

@MattChorley

@MattChorley
Dave Walia @dsahluw

@MattChorley

Still, good to see there was lots of support from his own party.

A fellow Tory MP texts:
Matt Chorley @MattChorley

A fellow Tory MP texts:

Another Tory MP texts:
Matt Chorley @MattChorley

Another Tory MP texts:

They were all right behind him.

Why would anyone find this thread funny or want to retweet it?
Anna Soubry MP @Anna_Soubry

Why would anyone find this thread funny or want to retweet it? https://t.co/KSKWbifqSv

Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alan White at alan.white@buzzfeed.com.

