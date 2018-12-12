Oh Dear God What The Hell Is Going On With British Politics NOW?

This GIF is the government, except also the mug is on fire, and the dog is on fire and all that’s left is ash and the ash is on fire and the fire is on the fire. #NoConfidence

okay one of my goals for 2019 is to understand UK politics. I read and read and try and learn but my brain cannot grasp it

Why had the broadcasters scrambled to Downing Street, where Prime Minister Theresa May was due to give a speech, with such haste that they ended up broadcasting compelling footage of one of her confused advisers?

Say what you like about Theresa May but she’s got decent flow

How had we got to the point where the prime minister was quite literally spitting deep bars in a bid to survive?

*Deep breath*

This morning it was announced that forty-eight or more letters calling for a vote of no-confidence have been submitted to the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, which means a confidence vote in her leadership will be held tonight, and this in turn will give rise to at least one of the outcomes outlined here below by our political reporters Alex Spence and Alex Wickham, on the BuzzFeed white board of doom.

(*sorry, it is not).