An International Charity Has Been Accused Of Whitewashing Human Rights Abuses In Qatar

People look at a model of Al Thumama stadium during an unveiling ceremony at Hamad International Airport in Doha last August.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has been criticised by activists and researchers after appearing to whitewash criticism over the human rights record of Qatar.

The international charity's press release about the Gulf state for its 2018 World Report, entitled "Year Of Crisis Spurred Rights Reforms" contained a significant factual error, and appeared to overlook the group's own research from the previous year into human rights concerns.

Qatar is currently under pressure from other Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, which accuses the country of funding terrorism and interfering in the internal affairs of its neighbours, has blockaded the country – along with other neighbouring countries – since June last year.

Activist sources have told BuzzFeed News that they believe HRW toned down its language in an attempt to cultivate close relationships with the country's rulers and establish the charity as the standard bearer for human rights advancement in the region. They pointed to the levels of access to Qatar's PM enjoyed by the director of HRW, which they described as "unprecedented".

Lama Fakih, deputy director of HRW's Middle East and North Africa division, agreed that the pressure on Qatar had resulted in political change, and said that HRW had recently seen movement on "things we've been asking for for years,. But Fakih strongly denied the charity was attempting to win over its leaders by putting out positive spin. "We're going to be focussed on continuing to put pressure on the government," she said.



Activists, however, are far from happy. "HRW’s undoing years of advocacy on labour rights issues by several agencies, including HRW itself," a spokesperson for the pressure group migrant-rights.org said.

HRW's original release said: "Qatar... unblocked local access to the Doha News website, the country’s only independent news website, which authorities had ordered Qatar’s two internet service providers, Vodafone and Ooredoo, to block on November 30, 2016."



It was later updated – following, BuzzFeed News understands, complaints to the charity – to say that Doha News had "issued a release saying that it had 'received a response from the government communication office to our request for unblocking the website.'"

It went on: "Individuals within Qatar continue to send screenshots showing conflicting information: some show access denied while others show access available." Doha News is not mentioned in HRW's report.

Fakih told BuzzFeed News that the press release had been based on reports the charity had received from within Qatar, and later been updated: "Our position is certainly not that there are no abuses in Qatar," she said.

People close to the situation have told BuzzFeed News that not only are those locals accessing the website likely to be doing so through the use of virtual private networks [VPNs], but that the issue of whether or not the site is blocked is barely relevant, since the shutdown forced its existing staff out of their jobs.