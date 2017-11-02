A Lot Of Tories Are Very Unhappy That Gavin Williamson Is The New Defence Secretary

The promotion of Theresa May’s chief whip Gavin Williamson to the prized role of defence secretary hasn’t gone down well with some of her MPs, party insiders told BuzzFeed News.
The shock resignation of Sir Michael Fallon after allegations of improper behaviour opened up a big role in cabinet, and Williamson wasn’t one of the names floated as a potential replacement.
Some insiders were stunned when Williamson’s name was announced on Thursday morning. “Person with power over promotions promotes himself shock!” one senior Tory MP told BuzzFeed News.
Sarah Wollaston MP, Chair of the Health Select Committee, tweeted: “There are times when offered a job that it would be better to advise that another would be more experienced & suited to the role.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Another party insider said May had missed an opportunity to appoint a fresh face to the cabinet who would’ve been agreeable to different factions of the party.
ADVERTISEMENT
Others who were thought to be in the frame were Tobias Ellwood, the popular defence minister, and Penny Mordaunt, a minister in the Department for Work and Pensions who was previously the minister for the armed forces.
Williamson — a former parliamentary aide to David Cameron who led Theresa May’s leadership campaign last summer — has been portrayed in the press as a savvy political operator who knows the dirt on his colleagues and how to exploit the parliamentary system to get what he wants.
Known as the “baby-faced assassin,” he famously keeps a tarantula in his office and is feared by his political opponents. He is also trusted by the prime minister, according to May’s aides.
Privately, however, many Tory MPs question that description and say Williamson is not as effective has his reputation suggests.
He is not well-liked, some insiders say, has never run a department and has no experience in defence.
Some observers questioned the wisdom of moving the chief whip at a time when the government is fragile and every vote it faces in the House of Commons is on a knife-edge.
The decision to promote Williamson did receive some support, not least from Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy and former minister Nick Boles.
Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alan White at alan.white@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.