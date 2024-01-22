Skip To Content
A Woman Was Arrested For Stealing $2,500 In Stanley Cups, And The Photos Are Hilariously Absurd

Why did they have to make it look like a drug bust, though?

Alana Valko
by Alana Valko

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, I reported on the Stanley cup craze — you know, the viral 40-oz straw tumbler that people are camping out and busting down doors for.

Stanley cups lined up
eBay / Via ebay.com

Well, if you thought the craze was winding down ("It's overhyped!" "It's a CUP!" "*insert other brand here* is better!"), I'm here to (unfortunately) prove you wrong.

&quot;I&#x27;ve already lived through the Nalgene, Hydroflask, mason jars, Bubbamug and Yeti crazes. I&#x27;m sure this Stanley stuff will pass soon&quot;
u/thisisnothappening / Via buzzfeed.com

Yesterday, the Roseville Police Department reported that a 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing 65 Stanley cups, valued at nearly $2,500, from a local retail store.

A bunch of Stanley cups on a police car
Roseville California Police / Via Facebook: RosevilleCaliforniaPolice

According to Roseville Police, staff spotted the rogue woman "take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them." The woman reportedly refused to stop and proceeded to stuff her car with the stolen cups. She was apprehended at a traffic stop.

An empty shopping cart in a parking lot with the emphasis on the child seat
Timeless / Getty Images

In the middle of this cultural craze, the resulting photos are kinda a masterpiece.

Stanley cups in a car trunk
Roseville California Police / Via Facebook: RosevilleCaliforniaPolice

Like...why did they have to lay them out like it was a drug bust?

Stanley cups on a cop car
Roseville California Police / Via Facebook: RosevilleCaliforniaPolice

Girl, not in your front seat!!!

Stanley cups in a car in the front passenger seat
Roseville California Police / Via Facebook: RosevilleCaliforniaPolice

It appears she kept what I presume is the limited-edition "Galentine's" version for herself (aka the cup literally and figuratively at the heart of the frenzy).

&quot;She kept the good one for herself&quot;
Roseville California Police / Via Facebook: RosevilleCaliforniaPolice

I just wanna know which retail store had *this many* Stanley cups still in stock. They're sold out everywhere by me!

Photos of the Stanley cups that were stolen
Roseville California Police / Via Facebook: RosevilleCaliforniaPolice

The Roseville Police wrote on their Facebook page, "While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits."

Screenshot of the Roseville Police social media post
Roseville California Police / Via Facebook: RosevilleCaliforniaPolice

Can't say I disagree... As you all say, "IT'S JUST A CUP!!!"