A Woman Was Arrested For Stealing $2,500 In Stanley Cups, And The Photos Are Hilariously Absurd

Recently, I reported on the Stanley cup craze — you know, the viral 40-oz straw tumbler that people are camping out and busting down doors for.
Well, if you thought the craze was winding down ("It's overhyped!" "It's a CUP!" "*insert other brand here* is better!"), I'm here to (unfortunately) prove you wrong.
Yesterday, the Roseville Police Department reported that a 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing 65 Stanley cups, valued at nearly $2,500, from a local retail store.
According to Roseville Police, staff spotted the rogue woman "take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them." The woman reportedly refused to stop and proceeded to stuff her car with the stolen cups. She was apprehended at a traffic stop.
In the middle of this cultural craze, the resulting photos are kinda a masterpiece.
Like...why did they have to lay them out like it was a drug bust?
Girl, not in your front seat!!!
It appears she kept what I presume is the limited-edition "Galentine's" version for herself (aka the cup literally and figuratively at the heart of the frenzy).
I just wanna know which retail store had *this many* Stanley cups still in stock. They're sold out everywhere by me!
The Roseville Police wrote on their Facebook page, "While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits."
Can't say I disagree... As you all say, "IT'S JUST A CUP!!!"