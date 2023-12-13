21 People Shared Their Unpopular Opinions On Friendship, And A Lot Of People Need To Hear These
Recently, Twitter user @theereal_one asked people to share their unpopular friendship opinions that would get them in this now-classic Flynn Rider position:
What is your unpopular opinion about friends that will have you like this. pic.twitter.com/2rgxhrSIxv— Austine (@theereal_one) December 5, 2023
Needless to say, people were not shy to air out their grievances and share all their controversial thoughts. So, without further ado, let's get into it:
1.
person - we'll never be. It takes more than a good time to be a friend. Forever cordial because it's no beef, but a lot of people i've encountered have nothing in common with the person i'm striving to be... i had to separate the cool ones from the real ones.— feyisayo 💸 (@feyiszn) December 6, 2023
2.
friendship is a two way street. u don't have to be the one always initiating things. stop giving too much if they can’t reciprocate ur energy. stop being desperate for friends— real friends don’t need to be asked https://t.co/X57pac138n— aphroditeﾟ☾ ﾟ｡⋆ (@elluvsreads) December 6, 2023
3.
I shouldn't have to stay in contact constantly to still be considered a friend. If we vibe well, we're friends. Even if I don't talk to you for months or even years we’re still friends. If nothing bad came between us that stopped the communication, WE STIL FRIENDS https://t.co/cSrgH9tnQ0— Austine (@theereal_one) December 6, 2023
4.
I’m not a backup friend don’t hit me up when your other friends are being weird. https://t.co/IUtO5mRsIs— Feelings シ (@iHad2GoGetit) December 8, 2023
5.
It’s okay if someone doesn’t want to be your friend.— Your Fav Disabled Hottie❤️🔥 (@nilanmorton) December 6, 2023
It doesn’t always mean something is wrong with you or something is wrong with them. Not everyone is meant to be your friend. https://t.co/f5DbVJVgmI
6.
Friendships are better than romantic relationships lets all be for real. https://t.co/WOGABSSZs6— Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) December 6, 2023
7.
Longevity of a friendship doesn’t automatically make it ‘legit’ https://t.co/GUl8TDefnV— Steve (@thahumorguy) December 6, 2023
8.
Sometimes you outgrow your friends and you should let them go instead of trying to keep them in your life..— Jasberry (@yummyyumcakes) December 6, 2023
9.
Many of you don't have friends, you have acquaintances. These two are not the same— Lilith (@TweetsByLilith) December 6, 2023
10.
Normalize putting your FRIENDS in their place, & letting them know that their behavior & actions aren't ALWAYS RIGHT! Y'all be gassing y'all's friends up, just to let them drive right down the wrong path https://t.co/1iCju1FPBH— 𝐒𝐢𝐦✞✞✞ (@WhoTFissim) December 8, 2023
11.
You cannot separate yourself from the behavior of your friends. You can’t hang out with awful people and think it doesn’t speak to your character https://t.co/d8wCyjbyJb— Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) December 7, 2023
12.
being cool wit someone who did your friend dirty or wrong cause they “did nothing to you personally”, is the fakest thing ever to me. if you come for my friends you coming for me too. like it’s no serious beef but it also ain’t buddy buddy either, we just ain’t cool https://t.co/cSrgH9tnQ0— Austine (@theereal_one) December 11, 2023
13.
I don't believe in the concept of 1 “Best” friend. I have different friends who are able to relate to different parts of my life. It's a working system, they're all equally important. https://t.co/ONdnVH1FpO— max〽️ (@Maxthepapi) December 9, 2023
14.
The one who hates seeing your growth is always one of the closest ones https://t.co/eoEPI9WPua— وَ (@zhwarza) December 9, 2023
15.
idc if we friends..don't tell my other friends things about me if i didn't give you the OK. I got different relationships with everybody. I don't confide in everybody. https://t.co/ONdnVH1FpO— max〽️ (@Maxthepapi) December 8, 2023
16.
When a friend needs to talk, they are not “trauma dumping” and, if you don’t want to be there for your friend, they are probably an acquaintance. https://t.co/gNAaJvDUo6— Anneli 🍄🍂 (@pigletish) December 7, 2023
17.
You can be good friends but terrible roommates. Don't ruin a good friendship because you want to live together https://t.co/2eC9Se5Opz— BIG DADDY (@bigdaddyvinz) December 6, 2023
18.
it is perfectly fine to realize that you do not want the “low maintenance friendship”. it’s very endearing that you want to love people deeply and it’s very understandable that you want people to love you deeply and show how much they love you everyday. i recently learned this https://t.co/4O31xgASSO— 𝗕𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗻!☆⁷ JIN HOLIDAY🌕 (@aoiibean) December 6, 2023
19.
Friends who know when to stop joking are important. https://t.co/GUl8TDdHyn— Steve (@thahumorguy) December 8, 2023
20.
I do not give a fuck about losing friends over politics lol https://t.co/Tfe5W9VULK— ☼ (@luuucasalv) December 7, 2023
And lastly:
21.
You go into a relationship and forget all your friends, when y’all now break up you’ll be looking like a lost sheep. Your friends are as important as the person you’re dating, don’t let anyone suffer. Find the right balance https://t.co/IUtO5mS0y0— Feelings シ (@iHad2GoGetit) December 11, 2023