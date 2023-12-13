Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    21 People Shared Their Unpopular Opinions On Friendship, And A Lot Of People Need To Hear These

    "You cannot separate yourself from the behavior of your friends. You can’t hang out with awful people and think it doesn’t speak to your character." 🎤

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Twitter user @theereal_one asked people to share their unpopular friendship opinions that would get them in this now-classic Flynn Rider position:

    Disney / Via Twitter: @theereal_one

    Needless to say, people were not shy to air out their grievances and share all their controversial thoughts. So, without further ado, let's get into it:

    1.

    Twitter: @feyiszn

    2.

    Twitter: @elluvsreads

    3.

    Twitter: @theereal_one

    4.

    Twitter: @iHad2GoGetit

    5.

    Twitter: @nilanmorton

    6.

    Twitter: @ozzyetomi

    7.

    Twitter: @thahumorguy

    8.

    Twitter: @yummyyumcakes

    9.

    Twitter: @TweetsByLilith

    10.

    Twitter: @WhoTFissim

    11.

    Twitter: @Puff_Iya

    12.

    Twitter: @theereal_one

    13.

    Twitter: @Maxthepapi

    14.

    Twitter: @zhwarza

    15.

    Twitter: @Maxthepapi

    16.

    Twitter: @pigletish

    17.

    Twitter: @bigdaddyvinz

    18.

    Twitter: @aoiibean

    19.

    Twitter: @thahumorguy

    20.

    Twitter: @luuucasalv

    And lastly:

    21.

    Twitter: @iHad2GoGetit

    Are there any opinions on friendship they left out? Let us know in the comments!