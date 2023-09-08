People Are Sharing Their Most Wildly Unpopular Relationship Opinions, And Honestly, They Have A Point
"Y’all's relationships fail cause you won’t change anything about yourself. You’d rather the relationship fail if that meant you wouldn't have to be held accountable." 🎤
Recently, Twitter user @bootlegkhaled asked people to share their unpopular relationship opinions that would get them in this position:
Needless to say, people were not shy to share their most controversial thoughts. Let's get into it:
Most people arent in love, they just don’t know how to be alone.— Mikey ✶ (@bootlegkhaled) August 19, 2023
monogamous or not it’s entirely too unrealistic to think your partner won’t find other people attractive https://t.co/5wFPP3NAfd— mars 🤠 (@sativamars) August 20, 2023
Love is not always enough to make things work. https://t.co/MPA2E7ij1J— Felon Degeneres (@_alyssssssac) August 21, 2023
Many people think someone is “the one” because they feel a strong connection, but are really confusing compatibility with chemistry. A strong relationship is built off of shared goals, interests, & values. Relying solely on your attraction to someone won’t last long term. https://t.co/Rd7sa98mpr— ScorpioSoul 🦂 (@TarotByBronx) August 21, 2023
y'all can't keep walking into relationship wanting people to prove themselves to you just bc YOU got hurt in the past. we've all been hurt, betrayed, lied to, cheated on, etc. it doesn't mean you get the right to make people jump through hoops to be treated right & respected. https://t.co/b6G1qycQQi— spicebae (@spicebae_) August 20, 2023
if you have to make a relationship ‘work’, it’s a waste of time.— 𝓂𝒶𝓃𝑒𝑒𝓈𝒽𝒶 𝓈𝑒𝓂 (@mane3sha) August 20, 2023
healthy relationships are meant to *feel* effortless. yea, there will be conflicts, but conflicts get cleared up instantly because in healthy relationships, love is bigger than pride & they stand on strong core… https://t.co/A4X6mTZETM
Bragging about everything you won’t do for your hypothetical partner is the very reason you don’t have a real partner. https://t.co/MWh8Jj3ZFW— Please get a job. (@TheRealDrePapi) August 20, 2023
The more self-aware and “healed” you are, the harder it will be for you to find a healthy relationship. https://t.co/NQxA5j3NXl— MS.JAZZYBELLE (@MsJazzybelle) August 21, 2023
Staying for the kids isnt a good reason to stay married. They know yall dont like each other.— 💋💄💅🏾👠 (@WhyNot1913) August 20, 2023
Having a life outside “your relationship” makes a healthy relationship much more than centring your whole existence on your partner🫠 https://t.co/aYZVzHVGc9— TheZHULY🌹 (@zhullyyy_) August 20, 2023
Having someone who’s obsessed with you isn’t the flex you think it is. If you see real obsession, you’ll run. https://t.co/nxLLz6oPCX— Phoenix Blvck (@_Phoenixblvck) August 20, 2023
Put your spouse before your kids https://t.co/HIX56lx848— Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) August 20, 2023
Your partner is not responsible for your healing, if they chose to carry/be in that process it's out of love not obligation https://t.co/kcZiiB8xpw— سِت شُمُوس الْكَوْن (@sitshomos) August 25, 2023
Y’all relationships fail cause you won’t change/alter anything about yourself.— B*tch I’m Big Smoke (@100PercentCocky) August 21, 2023
You’d rather the relationship fail if that meant you would have to be held accountable. https://t.co/yh0Mki66zn
Sex is important but far less important than people make it out to be and is nowhere near a critical pillar of a successful relationship.— The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) August 22, 2023
Have it. Enjoy it. But don't stress over it.
ppl are not perfect no matter how much counseling y’all get so you will have to make sacrifices & accept some things you dislike (at least temporarily) in order to sustain a longterm rship or you’ll never have one that lasts. good luck tho https://t.co/7j9PKqjiwY— B 🦋 (@DontWorryBoutB) August 21, 2023