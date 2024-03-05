"It Seems Harmless, But It's Dangerous": People Are Sharing The Common Things We All Do That Are Actually Super Risky

8.

"As a trampoline and tumbling coach, NEVER have more than one person on a trampoline at the same time, especially on a competition trampoline. Most trampoline-related injuries come from having multiple idiots on the trampoline at the same time. Trampoline is an Olympic sport and can still be incredibly fun without having to do anything extra dangerous. (Also don’t ever put your arm out straight to catch yourself, whether on a trampoline or elsewhere!)"