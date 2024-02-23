What Are Some "Harmless" Things We Alllll Do That Are Actually Super Dangerous?

If you've spent any time on TikTok, you may come across "Things I Would Never Do As A..." videos, wherein people share the things they would never do as experts in various fields — doctors, nurses, neurosurgeons, paramedics, and more have all participated.
And now, it's your turn! Whether you're an expert in your field or just learned the hard way, I want to know allll the seemingly "harmless" things we all do that can actually be super dangerous.
Maybe you're a trauma surgeon, and while it's ridiculously common and seemingly obvious, you still never understand why people don't wear helmets, whether it's while riding bikes, motorcycles, skiing, or playing high-contact sports. It's the simplest thing someone can do to protect themselves from a serious brain or head injury and possibly save their life.
Let me know in the comments below all your "seemingly harmless" but actually quite dangerous things people do all the time. Whether you're an expert or an observer, I want to hear from you! You can also submit using this anonymous form.