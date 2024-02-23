Skip To Content
What Are Some "Harmless" Things We Alllll Do That Are Actually Super Dangerous?

"I'm a neurologist, and had I known, I would have never played football as a kid."

Alana Valko
by Alana Valko

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've spent any time on TikTok, you may come across "Things I Would Never Do As A..." videos, wherein people share the things they would never do as experts in various fields — doctors, nurses, neurosurgeons, paramedics, and more have all participated.

Search results page for &#x27;things i would never do as a&#x27; with various profession-related videos
TikTok / Via tiktok.com

And now, it's your turn! Whether you're an expert in your field or just learned the hard way, I want to know allll the seemingly "harmless" things we all do that can actually be super dangerous.

Maybe you're like this neurologist, and had you known sooner, you would never have played football as a kid. You're seeing that repeated hits can cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy in even young patients, which degenerates brain cells early and can lead to dementia.

Two football players mid-air, one diving to catch the ball, the other reaching to block
Anton5146 / Getty Images

Maybe you're not an expert, but you learned the hard way that reheating rice more than once can actually make you veryyyyyy sick.

Person receiving a container from someone while standing in front of an open microwave
Rbkomar / Getty Images

Maybe you're a trauma surgeon, and while it's ridiculously common and seemingly obvious, you still never understand why people don't wear helmets, whether it's while riding bikes, motorcycles, skiing, or playing high-contact sports. It's the simplest thing someone can do to protect themselves from a serious brain or head injury and possibly save their life.

Person on a bicycle and another on an electric scooter by a riverside path
Maskot / Getty Images

Let me know in the comments below all your "seemingly harmless" but actually quite dangerous things people do all the time. Whether you're an expert or an observer, I want to hear from you! You can also submit using this anonymous form.

Your responses could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.