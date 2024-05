Maybe you got scammed by a prospective romantic interest on a dating app, and you want everyone to hear about it so others don't fall for something like it, too. Your match seemed genuine, and things got flirty. You took your conversation off-app and noticed they unmatched you, but didn't overthink it. You ended up talking for weeks, even exchanging some risqué photos. That is, until they threatened to leak your pictures if you didn't send over $600.