These 18 People Did A Little “Whoopsie!” At Work And It Definitely Made Me Feel Better About All The Mistakes I’ve Made

"Words in here ghghg hg hgh ghg hgh ghg."

Alana Valko
by Alana Valko

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've ever made a mistake at work, you KNOW that uncomfortable, cringy feeling that comes when it's time to face the mistake. Sometimes your job is on the line, other times it's just a massive embarrassment.

Lizze Mcguire hiding behind paper
Disney / Via giphy.com

The reality is most of us make mistakes at work, and sometimes it can be comforting to hear other stories to ease the pain. So, I scoured Reddit for some of the biggest, most embarrassing, and silliest "Whoopsies!" people made on the job. Here are all the best ones:

1. This person who spilled 21 five-gallon buckets of paint from a 12-foot rack at what looks like a Home Depot.

u/Gratefuldad31 / Via reddit.com

2. This person who flooded the building on their first day at work.

Someone flushed the toilet and it caused a large water spill in the building at work
u/tadpoles_is_a_winner / Via reddit.com

3. This person who lost thousands of dollars of product at work (it's bell pepper) and admitted they were "most likely getting fired."

Someone spilled thousands of dollars of bell pepper juice from a machine
u/Taclysis / Via reddit.com

4. This person who cooked a mini bag of popcorn at work but didn't adjust the time on the microwave.

Firefighters and a firetruck arriving at a building
u/flooptyscoops / Via reddit.com

5. This person who had a scary encounter with a nail gun.

A nail in a construction worker&#x27;s neck
u/chrystal-mighties / Via reddit.com

6. This person who spilled a ton of tennis bal — wait, no, those are apples — at work.

A bunch of spilled apples in a warehouse
u/Lebowski_420 / Via reddit.com

7. This truck driver who backed into a garage door.

A truck backed up into a garage. The garage door is coming off the hinges
u/JojoGold_ / Via reddit.com

8. This electrician who installed the light just *a little* off.

A light installed about six inches away from the light&#x27;s decorative fixture
u/Bedirhan-026 / Via reddit.com

9. This person who dropped their ravioli in what appears to be the workplace kitchen-bathroom combo room.

A small room that has a mini fridge and microwave stacked on a counter. There is a toilet next to the counter that is splattered with ravioli sauce
u/vachon11 / Via reddit.com

Honestly, the real mistake is that room.

10. This contractor who spilled black paint on someone's deck.

Black paint spilled on a wood porch
u/ollie_420_ / Via reddit.com

11. This person who got stuck in the storage closet at work on a solo midnight shift.

Someone trying to turn the door handle but the handle fell off
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

12. This person at the newspaper who forgot to replace their filler headlines.

A newspaper that has not been edited to remove filler headlines and gibberish such as &quot;words in here ghghg hg hgh ghg hgh ghg&quot; and &quot;words words words&quot;
u/CrowdedChicken / Via reddit.com

13. This roofer who was consistently a little off with their nailing.

Nails that are supposed to connect pieces of wood on a roof are not connecting
u/Which-Resident7670 / Via reddit.com

14. This person who was tasked with making a sign to ward off some students using the trollies.

A sign that says &quot;attention students you are not allowed to take our trollies to help you move&quot; but the way it&#x27;s printed reads &quot;attention you are not our trollies&quot;
u/KevinWoodsf / Via reddit.com

15. This person who was replacing the toner on the printer at work when this Looney Tunes-ass scene happened.

A large ink spill next to a printer that is completely covering the floor
u/paochow3 / Via reddit.com

They said, "You can see where I was at that exact moment."

16. This person who dropped 22 quarts of ranch dressing on themselves at work.

A person covered in ranch dressing all over their head and chest
yu/gangbangkang / Via reddit.com

17. This mechanic whose car fell off the lift.

A car falling off the lift at a mechanic&#x27;s shop
u/HeyHaiHello / Via reddit.com

And lastly:

18. Some construction workers were trying to fix some wiring in the ceiling, but the MRI machine ate the scaffolding, resulting in almost $1.3 million in repairs.

Scaffolding stuck inside an MRI machine at a hospital because of the magnetic force
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

Let me know your fave, or if you have made any notable mistakes at work in the comments.