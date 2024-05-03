"I will always call this out," one person said about calling out men who take credit for a woman’s work. And, "I force dads to be involved," a father added in a viral video about organizing playdates so the onus isn’t always on mothers.
These TikToks are just a few of many crystallizing a new trend of people sharing the small but intentional actions they do daily to create a more equal playing field for women, which creator Ashley Chaney, a producer and host from Los Angeles, coined as "microfeminisms."
After a tough day at work experiencing what she explained as "subtle misogyny," Ashley took to TikTok to share the "microfeminisms" she practices in the workplace.
She began, "My favorite form of microfeminism is when I send an email, let's say, to, like, a CEO, and you know, you have to copy their assistant for scheduling purposes... If their assistant is female, I will always enter their email address before the CEO's."
She continued, "Another thing I do, kinda along those same lines, is if I'm emailing a team, I will always address the woman first in the actual email. So I'll be like, 'Hey Kathy and Joe.'"
Her video, which has now been viewed over 2 million times, sent the trend into orbit. She encouraged others to share their own microfeminisms, leading to thousands of comments and many more viral videos of people tagging on to the trend.
Since Ashley's video, here are some other ways people shared how they practice "microfeminism":
"I'm so happy to finally hear a word for this," added TikTok user Mahlet Yared, who explained that activism happens on the micro level.
Mahlet said she practices microfeminism by refraining from giving women body-specific compliments, whether positive or negative. She said, "I grew up with a lot of men, and this is something I learned men do a lot. When they see somebody has made improvements to their health, their compliments are like, 'You look great, bro," [or] 'You look really strong.'"
So instead of making specific comments on a woman's weight or appearance, even if those things did change, she said she'd give compliments like, "You're really glowing," or "You look radiant." She said that even if someone lost weight, she's "not affirming that weight loss is the thing that made them beautiful, but that they are beautiful."
Secondly, like Ashley, Mahlet said she'll always put the woman's name first when addressing a man and a woman, which she said people picked up on for her wedding invites.
And thirdly, Mahlet said she practices microfeminism by not asking women about their relationship statuses. She said, "I assume women are single by choice in the same way that we assume men are single by choice."
In another video, Ella Lowgren, a 32-year-old game developer from Australia, shared how they also practice microfeminisms, particularly at work.
"I find at work that I'm not often interrupted by women in meetings, but I am often interrupted by men," Ella said. "So if I'm interrupted by men, I will then, in turn, interrupt them back. But I will never interrupt another woman when she is speaking."
She continued, "I will not stop talking if I'm interrupted by a man. I will keep talking until he becomes so uncomfortable that he stops talking. When he finally does stop interrupting me, I will finish what I'm saying, but I'll usually say something that's a little bit uncomfortable for him, like, 'Oh, great, now that you've finished interrupting me, I can finish my point before you continue.'"
Ella said they will also call out when a man takes credit for a woman's work or idea. They said, "It's not unusual for me to turn around and say something along the lines of, 'Oh, John, that's a fantastic point, and I think it's really relevant in this conversation. I also really enjoyed when Mary brought it up earlier.'"
Lastly, Ella said that if everyone is on the same level in a meeting, she will ask the man in the room to book the follow-up meetings because, typically, women will get asked to do it, or it's just assumed they'll do it.
Ella added that the men at her workplace generally respond favorably to pushback, compared to some of the pushback from men online, thanks to the inclusive environment her workplace fosters.
She said, "I am so lucky with the team I'm on at work. I'm really supported by the men around me, which in turn makes it easier for everyone to support the women in the team, myself included."
I was also happy to see that men also contributed to the microfeminism discourse on TikTok — Will Davis, a dad of three from Pennsylvania, called out how he practices microfeminisms as a father, particularly when scheduling playdates.
Will said, "I make it a point to schedule as much playdate time as possible. A lot of times, I'm dealing with moms of other children. But, I force the dads to be involved. I'll text them first. I'll e-mail them first. If I run into them, I'll say, 'Hey, here's my number, let's set something up for our kids.'"
He told BuzzFeed, "Sometimes it's a challenge to get the other dads to engage at first, but once we get that first playdate scheduled, that greases the wheels for future occurrences."
Will said that, for the most part, the dads are responsive and engaged, but usually, he's the instigator. "I've not yet been approached by another dad unprompted, so that will be a special day when I know I've met a like-minded fella."