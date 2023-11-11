34 Of The Absolute Worst Home DIY Attempts That Definitelyyy Made Some Neighbors Upset

Recently, I found myself on a mind-numbing scroll on r/DiWHY, a Reddit community where people post questionable DIY projects.
The mildly horrendous, but wildly entertaining projects I came across reminded me of both my dad and grandpa (RIP), who, in my mind, are the kings of duct tape and the masters of odd DIY jobs. One time I went to turn on the light switch in my grandpa's basement, only to be greeted with a popcorn machine popping fresh popcorn.
Anyhoo, I was particularly intrigued by the photos people shared of their neighbors' shoddy DIY projects, mostly because, well, it can impact the value, or at least the optics, of their own home, too.
Sooooo, buckle up and let's get into it:
1.Starting off strong with this green machine faux lawn:
2.Not sure what's going on on the roof of this neighbor's gazebo:
3.This neighbor DIY-ed their own fence:
4.This neighbor decided to do his own brickwork, and I'm pretty sure this is the finished result...
5."My neighbors added a…foyer? Entry way? To their home and, well…"
6.This neighbor covered their car with actual blue jeans:
7.This neighbor is building a "retention wall," but I think one slight breeze and this would be a goner:
8.Here's their second attempt. Someone said this person clearly didn't play with legos as a kid.
9.This person was gifted "wind chimes" by their neighbor:
10.If you squint juuuuust right, you'd miss the fact that this neighbor backed their semi-truck into their house and decided to fix it themselves:
11.These neighbors "fixed their fence" with...wait...is that...a headboard and a footboard?
12.This neighbor's new deck sure is a sight for sore eyes:
13.Not sure what's worse, the original or the more complete version:
14.I'm kinda obsessed with this dad's DIY "pool cover."
15."What? $500 for a pool?! I can make one out of the crap I have in the garage!"
16.This neighbor "fixed" a hole in their car trunk with pennies and tacky glue, and that, is quite the decision.
17.This neighbor cut out their car's window tint juuust enough so they could see their side mirror:
18.This light rig job is definitely something my dad would do. And it will definitely blow away in five seconds.
19.This neighbor "fixed" their broken patio roof by tying a new one down to the old one:
20.If this isn't a joke, I'm seriously concerned for the person that thought this would work:
21.This neighbor didn't know what to do with their stinky shoes so they turned them into succulent holders: