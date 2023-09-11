  • Viral badge

My Puny Little American Mind Cannot Comprehend Why These 28 Tweets From Last Week Are SOoOOOoOo Funny

"Why drive 10 minutes for food when I can order DoorDash for $900."

Welcome. It's Monday again, which means it's time to round up all the funniest moments from Twitter that happened in the past week. We've got memes about American vs. European minds, a unique first date idea, and reactions to Gmail adding emojis. Enjoy!

1.

Twitter: @BauceSauce

2.

Twitter: @coldhealing

3.

Twitter: @sablaah

4.

Twitter: @paulanthjones

5.

Twitter: @Jessx_09

6.

Twitter: @luna_leia_

7.

Twitter: @Jameca2011

8.

Twitter: @me_im_chloe

9.

Twitter: @reallifesenator

10.

E! / Via Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

11.

Twitter: @MonicaLewinsky

12.

Columbia Pictures / Via Twitter: @SydneyBattle

13.

Twitter: @ankidouna

14.

Twitter: @invis4yo

15.

Twitter: @hydingadork

16.

Twitter: @23luvr

17.

@icespicee_ / Via Twitter: @icespicee_

18.

Pottery Barn / Via potterybarnkids.com

19.

Twitter: @AliEzzoBezzo

20.

Twitter: @AmazingPhil

21.

Twitter: @shreyabasu003

22.

Twitter: @____justsihle

23.

Twitter: @emekanu

24.

Twitter: @baileymoon96

25.

Twitter: @Noorthevirgo

26.

Walt Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @rosedommu

27.

Twitter: @messedupfoods

28.

Twitter: @bklynb4by

