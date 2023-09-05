I Practically Spit Out My Coffee Scrolling Through These 24 Hilarious Tweets From The Week
"I know when a mosquito bite me they think they’re at Nobu."
Welcome, I hope you enjoyed the long weekend. Now, it's time to reminisce about the last week with a very important meme-ified news report, aka Twitter's funniest moments since last Monday. I present to you the following: Justin Bieber dressing like a middle schooler, a cat that eerily resembles Ed Sheeran, and inflation memes. Enjoy!
1.
Saw the Jonas brothers last night it was amazing pic.twitter.com/khRPnVoEhU— 🤷🏻♂️ (@usernotfound63) September 4, 2023
2.
As spooky season approaches, my very interested toddler has been asking "WHAT HIM NAME?" when we see a skeleton or other ghoulish figure on someone's lawn, and since "I don't know" is unacceptable to people who are almost 3, I have been spitballing names of people I don't like.— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) September 3, 2023
3.
i know when a mosquito bite me they think they’re at Nobu— anomaly. (@juhmeer) September 2, 2023
4.
he’s always dressed like he’s about to go help his mom bring in groceries from the car https://t.co/vIlpzhqBHb— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) August 29, 2023
5.
in case Dog Days Are Over comes on pic.twitter.com/Phrj6xFvIQ— enzo (@amaybetino) September 4, 2023
7.
average conversation with my best friend pic.twitter.com/5tSrV6s3fN— kelly (@BoyYeetsWorld) September 5, 2023
8.
its giving antidepressant box logo https://t.co/tpGjydrGMH— janito (@yassnito) August 29, 2023
9.
margaritaville crocs at half-mast girls 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QQdDmYeiAh— Claire Lower (@clairelizzie) September 2, 2023
10.
If anyone is curious the flag IS at half mast at Margaritaville Palm Springs pic.twitter.com/xo7bUFgzdH— Amanda Hasaka (@ahasaka) September 2, 2023
11.
everytime i’m around a kid for too long i’m always like “damn ppl gotta do this shit everyday ??”😭😭😭— ? (@aliyahInterlude) September 3, 2023
12.
August 31, 2023
13.
August 29, 2023
14.
My vet just texted me and asked for me to bring a sample of my cats “first pee of the morning” to her appointment tomorrow and I just have…so many questions. First of all: how. Second…what is morning to a cat??? Cats just..sleep whenever???— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) September 2, 2023
15.
And she tore his old ass up https://t.co/rdgzNQgBDY— byron (@lmp3rfect) September 3, 2023
16.
trader joes groceries be feeling like cartoon food to me no shade like it don’t be serious— MS INCHEZ (@REDSEASHAWTY) September 4, 2023
17.
leonardo dicaprio just switched to yahoo https://t.co/NCK8Pjyqhg— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 4, 2023
18.
the person who's about to legislate your human rights away pic.twitter.com/GHU1Vvj54R— matt (@mattxiv) August 30, 2023
19.
chicken is getting expensive :( pic.twitter.com/gAtHyIhCKL— messed up foods (@messedupfoods) August 30, 2023
20.
August 29, 2023
21.
August 31, 2023
22.
I be walking around w one AirPod in like a fckn secret service agent like girl— ROYALE (@royalepains) August 28, 2023
23.
now why am i in whitney houston’s contacts???😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iAe3u8yAhn— laurent🤍 (@rarelumiere) September 2, 2023
24.
put the thesaurus down https://t.co/apXysuqPPC— ʝօʀɖռ’ֆ աօʀʟɖ💞 (@jordnsworld) September 2, 2023