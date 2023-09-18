I Laughed So Hard At These 25 Hilarious Tweets From Last Week, My Neighbor Asked Me To Knock It Off
I'm pretty sure Ice Spice's Munchkins drink could kill a man.
Welcome to another week in paradise (spooky season). It's Monday again, which means it's my time to round up all the funniest tweets from the past week. On the menu today, we've got coffee and incontinence, jokes about the Roman Empire phenomenon, and a whole lot of randomness. Enjoy!
taking care of yourself while you’re sick feel exactly like this pic.twitter.com/POy5ycnWSh— MS INCHEZ (@REDSEASHAWTY) September 17, 2023
rich people are like we have to disguise the refrigerator— steph mccann (@steph_mcca) September 15, 2023
saw a toddler smacking his sibling and his mum said “you know what? you’ve been like this ever since you started watching pokemon again. so let’s put 2+2 together” and the toddler screaming “it’s NOT because of pokemon!!!”— chuck 🍂 (@charlubby) September 13, 2023
i HATE when someone is a fraternal twin bc it is so obvious that one of them got more nutrients in the womb and what… I’m supposed to not notice that ????— Grace (@gracecamille_) September 15, 2023
Due to the Unfortunate! We are deeply out of Onions! Thanx pic.twitter.com/D69DJbeyBX— K***** (@internetkendra) September 11, 2023
let’s get this bread pic.twitter.com/unJX0pvRJD— kim (@lunakimm) September 12, 2023
they are brothers pic.twitter.com/k5wPRcuj1o— non practicing cigarette (@sojuboyteIIem) September 17, 2023
I just sent my 23-year-old a text of outrage because I got a bill in the mail for highway tolls he didn’t pay and he texted back, “What is a toll?”— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 16, 2023
this would kill a pilgrim pic.twitter.com/oLXUFqbv2D— tyler (@tyler02020202) September 14, 2023
now I understand why ice spice calls herself "miss poopie" this drink has me fighting for my LIFE pic.twitter.com/haKlFcHbFF— ian (@ianisuglyyy) September 13, 2023
I’m watching a show where the captions keep saying “indistinct” ….babe your job is to make it distinct for us are you quiet quitting— Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) September 17, 2023
me and my best friend laughing at a joke that no one else finds remotely funny pic.twitter.com/GHXgM9WgaG— m ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) September 15, 2023
me when i hit my limit n go non verbal pic.twitter.com/WU5dFJVuah— tatyana 💞 (@heluvstat) September 17, 2023
Yeah I think about the Roman Empire daily pic.twitter.com/kThE0ILGi0— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 15, 2023
“u better not be a cunty pillar when i get there”— bigsock (@biggersocks) September 16, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/7LnwnZtXpo
When I make a typo in the group chat and my friends use that misspelling as slang for the next six years https://t.co/I1E6hfn443— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) September 13, 2023
what was in the air when florence and the machine wrote dog days are over like omg………..— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) September 11, 2023
She’s taking selfies—people are literally being murdered in her building and she’s taking selfies https://t.co/YkpLHiHmxk— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 11, 2023
bro: hey bro the Halloween party is cancelled— 𝔐⚘ (@CheemaWRLD) September 11, 2023
me already dressed: pic.twitter.com/ZqRnpO7qzG
ballet flats are being called the “shoes of fall 2023” by the TikTok girlies. 2000s recessioncore is back baby. everyone get ready for foot stench fall. athletes foot autumn. pic.twitter.com/RgHmksoT7S— Samantha Nock (@sammymarie) September 12, 2023
if that’s ur girl then why did my email find her well— sydney (@demiurgently) September 13, 2023
girl are you ever gonna read that book you carry in your tote bag everyday— tay (@ntoinedoinel) September 12, 2023