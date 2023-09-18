    I Laughed So Hard At These 25 Hilarious Tweets From Last Week, My Neighbor Asked Me To Knock It Off

    I'm pretty sure Ice Spice's Munchkins drink could kill a man.

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Welcome to another week in paradise (spooky season). It's Monday again, which means it's my time to round up all the funniest tweets from the past week. On the menu today, we've got coffee and incontinence, jokes about the Roman Empire phenomenon, and a whole lot of randomness. Enjoy!

    1.

    Twitter: @REDSEASHAWTY

    2.

    Twitter: @steph_mcca

    3.

    Twitter: @charlubby

    4.

    Twitter: @gracecamille_

    5.

    Twitter: @internetkendra

    6.

    Twitter: @messedupfoods

    7.

    Twitter: @lunakimm

    8.

    Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @sojuboyteIIem

    9.

    Twitter: @shannonrwatts

    10.

    Twitter: @tyler02020202

    11.

    Twitter: @ianisuglyyy

    12.

    Twitter: @niccolethurman

    13.

    Twitter: @PRADAXBBY

    14.

    Twitter: @heluvstat

    15.

    Pepsi / Via youtube.com

    16.

    Twitter: @PicturesFoIder

    17.

    Twitter: @hourly_shitpost

    18.

    Twitter: @biggersocks

    19.

    Twitter: @ellorysmith

    20.

    Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

    21.

    Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

    22.

    Twitter: @CheemaWRLD

    23.

    Twitter: @sammymarie

    24.

    Twitter: @demiurgently

    25.

    Twitter: @ntoinedoinel

    Don't forget to follow these users for more A+ tweets!