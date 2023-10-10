Twitter Was A Hilarious Dumpster Fire Last Week, So Here Are 26 Of The Funniest Tweets From The Week
Welcome. It's once again time to round up the funniest tweets from last week, and I apologize for being a day late — I was too busy WebMD'ing my symptoms yesterday after catching a bug in New York (prayerz it's not tuberculosis). Anyway, enough about me, last week was randomly one of the funniest weeks on X (formerly Twitter), so without further ado:
1.
I told my 3yo Elliot I saw a deer in our yard & he goes “I’ll tell the other Elliots” and I laughed, then later he explained he said that bc in an ep of Thomas a diesel train named Diesel said “ill tell the other diesels” which is smart but also how confusing must it be to be 3— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) October 3, 2023
2.
is this what the lady seen on the plane ???? pic.twitter.com/A7SvSfBrpd— barbiana ♓️ (@ashdaminajj910) October 8, 2023
3.
You think Miss Fossil Fuel is flying commercial?? https://t.co/5Vc55GvgGP— Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) October 7, 2023
4.
Friend making normal wages- “no worries bro, I’ll cover this one. You got next!”— mewtru •ᴗ• (@trunarla) October 1, 2023
Friend who works in tech making over 300k- “can you Venmo me $3.74 for the sip of my drink you took?”
5.
Shopping for a nice big area rug! I’ve never shopped for rugs before, I’m assuming they’re around $50-$100. Excited to see what I find!— Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) October 3, 2023
6.
is this your first time at a cinema https://t.co/wG9VAq3Crr— AARON (@lidolmix) October 4, 2023
7.
If I ever win the lottery I won’t tell anyone but there will be signs: https://t.co/h857N3Kwr8— Yee Hawttie (@CrocMartens) October 6, 2023
8.
happy national bf day to the 6 month situationship that derailed my life but will live on in my heart forever— samantha (@milkygoddess) October 3, 2023
9.
Boy do I have a university fall wind ensemble concert for you https://t.co/CDiPJ8q3bV— Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) October 6, 2023
10.
Little job I was on this morning client apologised cos there dog has anxiety and he’s only comfortable around people with his teddy 😂🥺 pic.twitter.com/DYIEep2vlW— Callum (@Callum_Walker96) October 6, 2023
11.
this would collect more dust than a bible on an atheist’s shelf https://t.co/30cFdt4YNd— emily (@uhhmmily) October 7, 2023
12.
taylor collecting recent divorcées like they're pokemon https://t.co/bDCtvGotmq— rosie (@folklorrian) October 2, 2023
13.
My cousin’s 6th-grade breakup is kind of iconic pic.twitter.com/ZESb3BTy4f— claire rogers (@kclairerogers) October 8, 2023
14.
Can u imagine coming home STARVING and opening ur fridge to this https://t.co/u5KfSEkLtl— akosua (@nejiism) October 2, 2023
15.
When you check the furniture website and the home page says "We are the tellers of a story not commonly told" and it's like okay I guess they're not doing a sale— Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) October 4, 2023
16.
I seen this yesterday and it took me outttttt😭 pic.twitter.com/0Mlp8Rw7Dn— thee houston hairstylist🌻 (@desdollas) October 6, 2023
18.
how do I form meaningful friendships as an adult without enrolling in grad school or joining a cult— abby govindan (@abbygov) October 6, 2023
19.
My girl wanted some flowers so I stole all the roses in the store pic.twitter.com/TlMogQvYlg— natural born hustler 💲 (@202kevoo) October 6, 2023
20.
what — and i cannot emphasize this enough — are thooooooose pic.twitter.com/uMy7kxR2n2— Max Steele (@maxasteele) October 6, 2023
21.
i think being washed in a washing machine would feel really good— 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 (@prettytheyswag) October 5, 2023
22.
Harry Potter and the prison of pic.twitter.com/CuThzgqjuk— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) October 5, 2023
23.
Don’t worry babe, dinner is on me pic.twitter.com/QZO3w69Kvs— lisly ִ ࣪𖤐 (@Lislyyyyy) October 5, 2023
24.
October 7, 2023
25.
me when i pay in cash and my bank account stays the same pic.twitter.com/8SgqNkuOJd— m ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) October 5, 2023
26.
“Would you like your receipt printed or emailed?” I would like to feel joy again— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 4, 2023