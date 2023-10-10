    Twitter Was A Hilarious Dumpster Fire Last Week, So Here Are 26 Of The Funniest Tweets From The Week

    "How do I form meaningful friendships as an adult without enrolling in grad school or joining a cult?"

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Welcome. It's once again time to round up the funniest tweets from last week, and I apologize for being a day late — I was too busy WebMD'ing my symptoms yesterday after catching a bug in New York (prayerz it's not tuberculosis). Anyway, enough about me, last week was randomly one of the funniest weeks on X (formerly Twitter), so without further ado:

    1.

    Twitter: @clhubes

    2.

    Twitter: @ashdaminajj910
    ICYMI

    3.

    Twitter: @rosedommu

    4.

    Twitter: @trunarla

    5.

    Twitter: @mfbenji

    6.

    Twitter: @lidolmix

    7.

    Twitter: @CrocMartens

    8.

    Twitter: @milkygoddess

    9.

    Twitter: @Komaniecki_R

    10.

    Twitter: @Callum_Walker96

    11.

    @designideahub / Via instagram.com

    12.

    Twitter: @folklorrian / Via instagram.com

    13.

    Twitter: @kclairerogers

    14.

    Twitter: @nejiism

    15.

    Twitter: @annadrezen

    16.

    Twitter: @desdollas

    17.

    Twitter: @s8n

    18.

    Twitter: @abbygov

    19.

    Twitter: @202kevoo

    20.

    Twitter: @maxasteele

    21.

    Twitter: @prettytheyswag

    22.

    Twitter: @NoContextHumans

    23.

    Twitter: @Lislyyyyy

    24.

    Twitter: @messedupfoods

    25.

    Twitter: @PRADAXBBY

    26.

    Twitter: @DrakeGatsby

    Don't forget to follow these users for more mid-day laughs!