These 24 Funny Tweets From The Week Sent Me Into Another Dimension Filled With Laughter And Tears
I feel sorry for whoever considers that plate of guts "dinner."
Welcome. I'm high off a weekend spent in Vermont, where I pretended I was in Stars Hollow and watched falling leaves turn to the first snowfall. That being said, I'm glad there is still joy left as we enter stick season, which includes these silly little tweets I scrolled on by while making my spooktacular weekend drive. Enjoy and stay safe.
1.
When my dog went blind, I didn’t realize one of the toughest parts would be losing him inside the house. We keep finding him in weird places that he would never have gone before — under bookcases, squished between a door and the wall. Anyway here he is in a cabinet pic.twitter.com/Y3hwl2DBoR— Alison Agosti (@AlisonAgosti) October 19, 2023
2.
https://t.co/eRd0zx5wsX pic.twitter.com/MCGE46xl8Q— Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 21, 2023
4.
i ordered an uber *pet* today for my cat (who is in a carrier) and when he arrived, i opened the door & he went “could you put her in the back?” (it was a 2 seater) so i was like “… the back? like the trunk?” & he was like “yes” & i was like “cancel the ride” and closed the door— mother earth🧃 (@feminterrupted) October 21, 2023
5.
i lost the pumpkin carving contest which is insane pic.twitter.com/Qh28GsezLb— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) October 21, 2023
6.
Are you a Siberian husky https://t.co/Kr6RGszKjU— ⚠︎ (@101stgec) October 21, 2023
7.
8.
I’ll never argue with a man with big brown eyes. Whatever you say cutie patootie beautiful pookum buttercup darling light of my life gorgeous honey bun baby girl— The Taurus Final Boss (@jaxajueny) October 22, 2023
9.
10.
$600 vet visit for to find out the cat is obese and has anxiety pic.twitter.com/HEkc0RCuTU— Grace (@gracecamille_) October 22, 2023
11.
Feeling cute. May move across the room later. pic.twitter.com/nYTvI0S2iN— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) October 19, 2023
12.
Mr Krabs to plankton: https://t.co/04H0CG94i5— girl posts💄 (@itgirlposts) October 19, 2023
13.
College couple currently breaking up next to me at the bar:— the future lasts forever (@pourfairelevide) October 19, 2023
“I think you just need, like, a cutie granola girl. Like, a sweet little bisexual artist with mommy problems. And that’s just not me! So I think we need to just be grateful for this for what it was.”
14.
the dog looking at you and wondering the same thing https://t.co/JTxdEkbgJD— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 18, 2023
15.
y’all way too comfortable with taking pictures of strangers. https://t.co/oeAOlbwhFt— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) October 19, 2023
16.
I wouldn’t tell anyone if I won the lottery but there would definitely be clues pic.twitter.com/rGTY9H4tF4— Richard L Hoitz, Jr. (@RLHoitzII) October 18, 2023
17.
October 18, 2023
18.
this is how people who stand in the aisle as soon as the plane lands look pic.twitter.com/YQ1GKOBoYp— cj- (@cjnieI) October 18, 2023
19.
My budget for this week is 53 cents— Kara (@mylifeiskara) October 16, 2023
20.
Sometimes, when I feel overwhelmed about the news, I step away for a moment to feel overwhelmed about my personal life. Self care is so important.— Joshua Eaton (@joshua_eaton) October 17, 2023
21.
please look at these language options for my telehealth appointment lol pic.twitter.com/2DyuVoaDdz— Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) October 18, 2023
22.
getting ready to play on my phone for 30 minutes after sending one email pic.twitter.com/w8NgJGkP3y— killers of the flower bailey moon (@baileymoon96) October 20, 2023
23.
Got a magical nephew you hate? https://t.co/VtthTTSLWj— Pablo Sexcobar (@NMJMRedux) October 19, 2023
24.
October 18, 2023