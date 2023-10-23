    These 24 Funny Tweets From The Week Sent Me Into Another Dimension Filled With Laughter And Tears

    I feel sorry for whoever considers that plate of guts "dinner."

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Welcome. I'm high off a weekend spent in Vermont, where I pretended I was in Stars Hollow and watched falling leaves turn to the first snowfall. That being said, I'm glad there is still joy left as we enter stick season, which includes these silly little tweets I scrolled on by while making my spooktacular weekend drive. Enjoy and stay safe.

    1.

    Twitter: @AlisonAgosti

    2.

    Jeff Daly/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Via Twitter: @ArmandDoma

    3.

    Twitter: @g4ys0n

    4.

    Twitter: @feminterrupted

    5.

    Twitter: @kenzianidiot

    6.

    Twitter: @101stgec

    7.

    &quot;Zari Asymmetric Top&quot;
    @GKuhlenschmidt / Via x.com

    8.

    Twitter: @jaxajueny

    9.

    &quot;why the hell is yall following walmart on instagram?&quot;
    @upblissed / Via x.com

    10.

    Twitter: @gracecamille_

    11.

    Twitter: @NatlParkService

    12.

    Twitter: @itgirlposts

    13.

    Twitter: @pourfairelevide

    14.

    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    15.

    Twitter: @ayeejuju

    16.

    Twitter: @RLHoitzII

    17.

    Jaju Pierogi / Via instagram.com

    18.

    Twitter: @cjnieI

    19.

    Twitter: @mylifeiskara

    20.

    Twitter: @joshua_eaton

    21.

    Twitter: @kyliebytes

    22.

    Universal Pictures/Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @baileymoon96

    23.

    Twitter: @NMJMRedux

    24.

    Twitter: @weirddalle

    Don't forget to follow these creators for more daily laughs! You can find more hilarious tweets from past weeks here.