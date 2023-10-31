Twitter Was A Hilarious Hole Of Chaos This Past Week, So Here Are 26 Of The Funniest Tweets From The Week
"Jesus Stuns in New Testament."
Welcome. Leaf-peeping season is on its way out, and if you're in the Northeast like me, a dark, long winter is creeping its way in (I hate to remind you, but our clocks fall back an hour next Sunday). Still, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a few little Halloween treats before spooky season officially comes to a close. So with that, I give you these silly little tweets from the week. Enjoy and Happy Halloween!
1.
This owl stole a kid’s stick-horse toy and has been riding it around town in true Halloween spirit pic.twitter.com/rN6jrpKnOf— Rob (@thegallowboob) October 30, 2023
2.
last night the host of the halloween costume party I attended got ziploc bags out at 10pm sharp, told everyone to take food and go home. 100/10 no notes— rogue scone (@fckboyseatpizza) October 28, 2023
3.
Oh shit….it’s nonbinary now https://t.co/xiv9aiaYUN— roro, PhD (@fuglibetty) October 30, 2023
4.
I been crying laughing for an hour man. My homeboy rents his car out to ppl on Turo, and somebody rented his Camaro from him for 4 days right? They tinted his windows yall LMFAOOOOOO brought his shit back with tinted windows WHY 😭 pic.twitter.com/X9Mb8Pg0yc— wiz fajita (@trillary_banks_) October 23, 2023
5.
when my pregnant friend pulled me aside and was like “I just wanted to get ahead of this.. we’re naming her Grace but it’s not after you. It has nothing to do with you” pic.twitter.com/jNy9Rx33UX— Grace (@gracecamille_) October 23, 2023
6.
Me and who https://t.co/vt5c3Eua9i— Matthew (@itsmattfred) October 27, 2023
7.
Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re the telephone pole from Hereditary— Foreskin Princess (@EmilioEmm) October 28, 2023
8.
waking up with a hangover like ugh what was IN that beer and cocktail and hard seltzer and cigarette and shot and and joint and other beer— Nate Soup (@MayorWheat) October 29, 2023
9.
this is my favorite show to watch pic.twitter.com/7DHhy8NylD— jay (@jayfelloff) October 30, 2023
10.
when you tryna sleep with the tv on & the tv gets interesting pic.twitter.com/Qrx8z7qS2C— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) October 31, 2023
11.
the air fryer watching y’all bring all of this https://t.co/bb66YOv652 pic.twitter.com/P5jCnDE58M— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 26, 2023
12.
y’all wanted this “cuddle weather” now look at y’all!! lonely and cold 😭😭😭— gen ⍤ (@genmnz) October 30, 2023
13.
Gyms are so cool when u wanna cancel ur membership they’re like “no lol”— first-mate prance (@bocxtop) October 30, 2023
14.
15.
nicki minaj’s cousin after the vaccine https://t.co/k9W0is7uG0— i dont have a name (@de4dname) October 26, 2023
16.
Our waiter just said “swag” after we said everything tasted good and I was like that is sooo fucking me— handson grandson (@seeingpaths) October 30, 2023
17.
It’s a huge red flag when parents say they love their newborn child 🚩🚩🚩🚩— ᴾᴬᵁᴸᴰᴼᶜᴷ ˣ (@PaulDock93) October 26, 2023
Like you’ve literally JUST met them, you don’t even know them ✋✋✋✋
It’s classic “Love Bombing” & it’s extremely toxic behaviour x
18.
their purpose will become clear but at a point when it’s far too late https://t.co/kOyaLet34O— JP (@jpbrammer) October 25, 2023
19.
GUYS MY 1989 VINYL JUST ARRIVED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5OxsL8MQ8X— adre⸆⸉ (@itstaytaylors) October 28, 2023
20.
this cannot be the way the cookie crumbles— samantha (@milkygoddess) October 30, 2023
21.
Obsessed with how I used to respond to spam emails when I was 11 pic.twitter.com/kYXCcE1pKM— madam senatHER (@reallifesenator) October 30, 2023
22.
i’ve completely lost the plot on these lately… just kind of been pushing whatever pic.twitter.com/kXX7bTaz5i— jocelyn coffman (@joceydotcom) October 27, 2023
23.
My parents have a bar of soap that looks like meat (not on purpose I don't think?) and I feel weird using it to wash my hands pic.twitter.com/RlvTUBPxkC— kiwi 🌵✨ (@kiwehhhhh) October 27, 2023
24.
when i pull up to mcdonald’s before 10:30 am pic.twitter.com/aNSMTjv0I7— uhh (@notyulie) October 30, 2023
25.
I love how he thinks no one uses this feature even though he just never saw it because nobody added him to their circle https://t.co/wbV3znozh5— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) October 24, 2023