Salary? $130k in last full-time job with TikTok, including base salary and bonuses. She’s currently living on an emergency fund and side jobs.

Other streams of income? "Truthfully, that [$130k] wasn't enough to live where I live and fully enjoy myself, so I started dogsitting multiple times a week/month. Sometimes, I'd make an extra $1,500-$2,000 a month just by doing that! I also post on TikTok and have gotten a few small checks from things like my Amazon storefront, but nothing big. My parents own a company called Murray Promotions, and I've been able to do a few freelance projects for them over the last couple of months, on top of a few small client projects."

"Full transparency though, I have been living on my emergency fund, for the most part, these past couple of months, and I want people to know that if you have a period of your life where you have to do that, that's okay! Consider yourself blessed if you have an emergency fund—shift your perspective."