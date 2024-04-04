    I Can't Help But Feel Bad For These 16 Poor Souls Who Had Bad Days At Work

    I wish very, very good days ahead for all those in the throes of a bad day at work.

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, I was in the throes of a bad day after I forgot a fork for my dinner break at my night class, proceeded to bomb a test, and then missed getting off the bus and had to walk an extra 30 minutes home. I dramatically huffed and puffed the entire walk, thinking the universe was out to get me.

    Today, with a bit of a clearer mind and a clean slate ahead, I'm reminded that bad days are a part of life — and we all have them, especially at work or school.

    And to make us all feel a little less alone on our bad days, I scoured Reddit for all the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad days people had at work. Here are all the best examples I could find — I hope their days are better now:

    1. This guy whose pants zipper broke at work "right before a few important meetings."

    Guy safety pinned his pants together after the zipper broke
    u/illigal / Via reddit.com

    2. This person spent over an hour in traffic on their way to work, only to then look down and realize their grave mistake:

    Guy wears two different shoes
    u/ghmatos / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who came back to work after Christmas break and was greeted by a bunch of dead roaches:

    Bathroom floor and toilet with scattered dead roaches, needing cleaning
    u/DekuTheOtaku / Via reddit.com

    "Yes, the stench of the room made me almost vomit immediately in the vicinity." 

    — them

    4. This 30-year-old man who decided to participate in the work secret santa, asked for sports equipment, and got this diva shoe wine holder instead:

    A single high-heel shoe with ornate design, with security tag attached, on a carpeted floor
    u/gonehalohunting / Via reddit.com

    5. This Lowe's manager who had to figure out how to clean up this pink-ish-purple paint spill:

    Self-checkout kiosk with &quot;CARD ONLY&quot; sign, screen prompts for payment, and a shopping basket with items on it
    u/Chrisp720 / Via reddit.com

    6. This closing worker who just finished cleaning the whole store, only for the ceiling to start leaking just before they were about to leave:

    Industrial kitchen with water spraying from a burst pipe above deep fryers
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    7. This forklift driver dropped an oven on the hood of a Ferrari F8 Tributo:

    Twitter: @AshinChina / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who dropped 10 pounds of beads on the floor at work, consequently needing to pick them up one by one for over an hour:

    Overturned chair and a clipboard next to a large spill of small round objects on a wooden floor
    u/Lazy_James / Via reddit.com

    9. This guy who left his phone under the industrial paper cutter:

    Person holding a broken smartphone with a cracked screen and damaged edges
    u/hecht0520 / Via reddit.com

    10. This waitress who, instead of receiving a tip from a fellow former waitress, instead received unwanted criticism. Oh, and no tip:

    Handwritten note on a receipt expressing the reason for not giving a tip
    u/HooniganMike / Via reddit.com

    On a $172 bill!!

    11. This electrician who knocked the freezers offline, leading to over $50k in food getting tossed:

    A dumpster overflowing with discarded food items outside a store
    u/Iamnamer / Via reddit.com

    12. This baker who got a last-minute cake order, rushed to make it and took it out of the oven without realizing there was a hole in the oven mitt. They burned their fingers, dropped the cake, the customer went elsewhere, and they got written up and sent home:

    A baking sheet with a cracked and broken rolled cake, half covered with cream
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    13. These baristas who separated 10,000 coffee beans.... by hand.... because their boss absent-mindedly poured unroasted beans into a batch of roasted ones:

    Two individuals sorting beans, separating good from bad, using containers and a cardboard
    u/CensoryDeprivation / Via reddit.com

    14. The guy who had to clean up whatever this absolute mess is from a freezer malfunction:

    Walk-in cooler with spilled food covering the floor and shelves
    u/petitbatte / Via reddit.com

    According to someone in the comments much more familiar with the subject matter, here's what may have happened: "The condensation drain line probably got clogged and the freezer was neglected until it got totally closed off and overflowed like this."

    15. This person who's dealing with a food thief at work:

    Handwritten note on cardboard with a threatening message about tampering with food
    u/PeachyKatoMango / Via reddit.com

    16. And lastly, this guy who learned the hard way not to wear grey pants to a job interview as a certified sweaty person™:

    A person in a mirror selfie, with their face obscured by the phone, wearing business casual attire and pants with sweat on the butt
    u/-milesTeg / Via reddit.com

    Let me know about all your worst days at work in the comments below! And to all of you having a bad day out there, you're not alone, and remember, it gets better.