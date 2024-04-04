I Can't Help But Feel Bad For These 16 Poor Souls Who Had Bad Days At Work

Yesterday, I was in the throes of a bad day after I forgot a fork for my dinner break at my night class, proceeded to bomb a test, and then missed getting off the bus and had to walk an extra 30 minutes home. I dramatically huffed and puffed the entire walk, thinking the universe was out to get me.
Today, with a bit of a clearer mind and a clean slate ahead, I'm reminded that bad days are a part of life — and we all have them, especially at work or school.
And to make us all feel a little less alone on our bad days, I scoured Reddit for all the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad days people had at work. Here are all the best examples I could find — I hope their days are better now:
1.This guy whose pants zipper broke at work "right before a few important meetings."
2.This person spent over an hour in traffic on their way to work, only to then look down and realize their grave mistake:
3.This person who came back to work after Christmas break and was greeted by a bunch of dead roaches:
4.This 30-year-old man who decided to participate in the work secret santa, asked for sports equipment, and got this diva shoe wine holder instead:
5.This Lowe's manager who had to figure out how to clean up this pink-ish-purple paint spill:
6.This closing worker who just finished cleaning the whole store, only for the ceiling to start leaking just before they were about to leave:
7. This forklift driver dropped an oven on the hood of a Ferrari F8 Tributo:
8.This person who dropped 10 pounds of beads on the floor at work, consequently needing to pick them up one by one for over an hour:
9.This guy who left his phone under the industrial paper cutter:
10.This waitress who, instead of receiving a tip from a fellow former waitress, instead received unwanted criticism. Oh, and no tip:
11.This electrician who knocked the freezers offline, leading to over $50k in food getting tossed:
12.This baker who got a last-minute cake order, rushed to make it and took it out of the oven without realizing there was a hole in the oven mitt. They burned their fingers, dropped the cake, the customer went elsewhere, and they got written up and sent home:
13.These baristas who separated 10,000 coffee beans.... by hand.... because their boss absent-mindedly poured unroasted beans into a batch of roasted ones:
14.The guy who had to clean up whatever this absolute mess is from a freezer malfunction:
15.This person who's dealing with a food thief at work:
16.And lastly, this guy who learned the hard way not to wear grey pants to a job interview as a certified sweaty person™:
Let me know about all your worst days at work in the comments below! And to all of you having a bad day out there, you're not alone, and remember, it gets better.