11.

"I have been living and working in Australia for eight years now, and it still blows my mind that we get four weeks vacation leave, plus ten days of sick leave. And if we ever get sick, going to the doctor is FREE. I grew up only going to the doctor if things were really bad, like a broken bone or stitches because it was such a high expense, even with insurance. Taxes may be higher here, but having the ability to go to the doctor, dentist, and hospital for free or <$50 makes it so worth it. And don’t even get me started on the university costs that the government covers and you don’t have to pay back unless you’re earning over $50k/yr. Brilliant!"