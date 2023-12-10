Skip To Content
    35 People Who Said Something Confidently And Then Learned That They Were So Wrong, It's Embarrassing

    "Garlic permission is the worst flavor wings."

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who should not be entering any spelling bees:

    it&#x27;s a shame when a person puts a ligament question on here and has to put up with a lot of bullshit
    u/rrussotoo / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who was corrected on something wayyyy too late in life:

    someone thought it was brown eye points instead of brownie points
    u/SirDidymusAnusLover / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who was so wrong, but doubled downed anyway:

    person thinks it&#x27;s doggy dog instead of dog eat dog
    u/Whattatheysellin / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who was trying to sell their couch on Facebook:

    corner couch with abdomen
    u/Shakenbakess / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who pointed out Sonic the Hedgehog's character flaws:

    unlike sonic who likes to be super fast and ego testicle
    u/OptimusDorito / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who aspired to be like a family they saw online:

    living bi-curiously through you guys
    u/DidYouEverHear / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who was comparing bananas and plantains:

    plantains are basically an even starchier savior banana
    u/Edit4Credit / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who wanted people to remember their worth:

    looking for a man who know&#x27;s a woman&#x27;s worth and doesn&#x27;t take it for granite
    u/SchemeWorth6105 / Via reddit.com

    9. This parent who needed to get back to school themself:

    i&#x27;m tired of our kids being used as ponds
    u/whorsefly / Via reddit.com

    10. This person's answer to a Hinge prompt:

    my most irrational fear: zombie a pack of lips lmao
    u/Alcarinque88 / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who corrected someone and still made a mistake:

    it&#x27;s not hentai, it may have some sexual indue windows but it&#x27;s not hentai
    u/DarkFireType / Via reddit.com

    12. This person's passionate rant about cats' diets:

    cats are coniferous they only eat meat that is unless they are starving then they&#x27;ll eat whatever they can find
    u/Lawliet1031 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person explaining a game:

    that&#x27;s up to the digression of the player, person responds, i think you mean discretion, digression means a veerance from the main topic, path
    u/nbandqueerren / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who realized what "news" meant:

    merriam webster twitter accounts reponds no to a person tweeting, it took me 19 years to find out what news meant, notable events, weather, and sports
    u/brutalproduct / Via reddit.com

    15. This person's message about actors:

    an actor is an actor plays characters, it&#x27;s in the job prescription
    u/Temporary_PE_Coach / Via reddit.com

    16. This person who was protecting their food:

    if you don&#x27;t have anything in this fridge raider you don&#x27;t have no business taking something don&#x27;t belongs to you
    u/-BossHog- / Via reddit.com

    17. This person trying to find their son's glasses:

    my son left his glasses at the park if anyone finds them please message me they are precipitation glasses
    u/small_tits404 / Via reddit.com

    18. This person opening up about their insecurities:

    i&#x27;m 5&#x27;9 and weigh 190 and it&#x27;s hurting myself of steam a lot
    u/Sorry-Series-3504 / Via reddit.com

    19. This person who left a review about how fresh a restaurant's food was:

    everything is fresh and handmade no conservations of frozen food
    u/musinginsomniac / Via reddit.com

    20. This person who had a hot take about certain wings:

    garlic permission the worst flavor wings
    u/RippyADMB / Via reddit.com

    21. This person who didn't know what the sun was:

    i swear some people are so stupid, i was on the train and 2 nerds thought the sun was a star
    u/therattywoman / Via reddit.com

    22. This person who gave financial advice:

    person saying they&#x27;d rather make $6 every month of their life than one million right now
    u/Hetalbot / Via reddit.com

    23. This person whose grammar rules made no sense:

    on today&#x27;s episode of people correcting other people incorrectly
    u/OnePlayerReady / Via reddit.com

    24. This person who insisted that space was fake:

    take a straw dip it in the ocan and suck you just defeated gravity
    u/World_of_Warshipgirl / Via reddit.com

    25. This person who said blood was blue:

    blood is blue before oxygen and the army says blood is purple
    u/Mundane_Son4631 / Via reddit.com

    26. This person who found Washington very scenic:

    washington is so urethral
    u/Salazard260 / Via reddit.com

    27. This person who was trying to be sexy:

    i am your damsel in this dress come save me
    u/OmenLW / Via reddit.com

    28. This person who was describing someone's boyfriend:

    he&#x27;s very stand office with all of his girlfriends
    u/chunkyyeti / Via reddit.com

    29. This person who told someone what they were having for breakfast:

    person calls eggs benedict eggs-been-a-dick
    u/supermav27 / Via reddit.com

    30. This person who didn't understand simple fractions:

    someone explaining fractions and someone asks, what are those signs?
    u/supercrazestar / Via reddit.com

    31. This person who stan'ed Big Dairy:

    cow milk was literally made for humans
    u/Jacked_Shrimp / Via reddit.com

    32. This person who just needed to sort out their stomach issues:

    do you like your gastro astronomer
    u/baba_oh_really / Via reddit.com

    33. This person who planned to travel outside of the US based on the election outcome:

    if biden wins i am leaving the us and going to hawaii, vote red assholes
    u/pigmons_balloon / Via reddit.com

    34. This person who thought someone misspelled a word:

    you know breathe and breath are 2 different words right
    u/pizzaintensifies / Via reddit.com

    35. And lastly, this person who will probably not get their wish:

    when i graduate i wanna be my class&#x27;s valid victorian
    u/Miserable-Argument40 / Via reddit.com