    15 Leaked Screenshots Of Things Toxic Bosses Actually Had The Audacity To Say To Their Employees

    "You are NOT allowed to remove or modify any part of your uniform while on the clock. If you feel lightheaded, you can go to the back to sit down for a couple minutes, but the corset must stay on."

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This boss who tried to guilt-trip their employee who asked to be paid:

    Text messages discussing work schedules, pay issues, and personal matters
    u/queermarxisttrekkie / Via reddit.com

    2. This boss who fired someone after changing the schedule last minute:

    The image shows a text message conversation with one person expressing they cannot attend an event as they have made prior plans
    u/taywildd / Via reddit.com
    Text message apologizing for work scheduling issues, appreciating the recipient&#x27;s punctuality, and asking for availability on weekends
    u/taywildd / Via reddit.com

    3. This boss who told everyone to come in for an extra day they weren't scheduled for so they could "deep clean":

    a note from a boss asking employees to come in to &quot;deep clean&quot;
    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    4. This boss who tried to give their line cook a "life lesson" which backfired with them quitting:

    Hand holding a smartphone with a text conversation about someone not coming in for work and the sender&#x27;s last day
    u/Ecstatic-Ad-9322 / Via reddit.com

    5. This boss who tried to make an employee pay for the meal that they forgot to make the customers pay for:

    &quot;Having the employees pay for that is common order&quot;
    u/kissingkiller22 / Via reddit.com

    6. This manager who didn't want to manage:

    Message on a screen requesting a list of coverage contacts, noting the sender is on shift and can&#x27;t look for options
    u/cornpoppickles / Via reddit.com

    7. This boss who had serious aggression issues:

    Text conversation with urgent requests to call and locate an item
    u/Bullfrog_Broad / Via reddit.com

    8. This boss who expected an employee to work a shift for free:

    Text exchange discussing work availability and negotiation for expedited pay for coming in on a day off
    u/somenerdnamedtom / Via reddit.com

    9. This boss who never heard of sympathy:

    &quot;I don&#x27;t cover shifts.&quot;
    u/SSRworldwide / Via reddit.com

    10. This boss who wouldn't hire someone because they were "too old" to be around the rest of the staff:

    &quot;I don&#x27;t imagine you fitting in with such a young crowd.&quot;
    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    11. This boss who expected their employee to drop everything and travel several states away to come back to work:

    &quot;Unbelievable.&quot;
    u/snowy_blissful / Via reddit.com

    12. This boss who fired someone via email 20 minutes after they finished a shift together:

    &quot;I want to let you know that I have decided to terminate your employment at The Local Draught House.&quot;
    u/Leading_Highlight244 / Via reddit.com

    13. This boss who scolded an employee for eating food that was gonna be thrown out anyway:

    &quot;leave the waste issue to me.&quot;
    u/heartsofdownfall / Via reddit.com

    14. This boss who snapped on an employee for loosening the corset of their uniform while on break:

    &quot;Further disciplinary action will be taken if you do not improve your attitude.&quot;
    u/nenonina / Via reddit.com

    15. And lastly, this boss who immaturely replied to an employee setting their boundaries:

    A screenshot of a text conversation with an emergency exit sign GIF sent as a response
    u/ketaminejunkie_ / Via reddit.com