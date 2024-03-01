15 Leaked Screenshots Of Things Toxic Bosses Actually Had The Audacity To Say To Their Employees

1.
This boss who tried to guilt-trip their employee who asked to be paid:
2.
This boss who fired someone after changing the schedule last minute:
3.
This boss who told everyone to come in for an extra day they weren't scheduled for so they could "deep clean":
4.
This boss who tried to give their line cook a "life lesson" which backfired with them quitting:
5.
This boss who tried to make an employee pay for the meal that they forgot to make the customers pay for:
6.
This manager who didn't want to manage:
7.
This boss who had serious aggression issues:
8.
This boss who expected an employee to work a shift for free:
9.
This boss who never heard of sympathy:
10.
This boss who wouldn't hire someone because they were "too old" to be around the rest of the staff:
11.
This boss who expected their employee to drop everything and travel several states away to come back to work:
12.
This boss who fired someone via email 20 minutes after they finished a shift together:
13.
This boss who scolded an employee for eating food that was gonna be thrown out anyway:
14.
This boss who snapped on an employee for loosening the corset of their uniform while on break:
15.
And lastly, this boss who immaturely replied to an employee setting their boundaries: