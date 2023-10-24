1.
This engagement ring that broke:
2.
This broken sugar dish that was in someone's family for four generations:
3.
This longboard that broke when its owner was five miles from home:
4.
This bathroom door handle that broke and left someone trapped in the hotel bathroom:
5.
This shovel that broke when its owner needed it most 😔:
6.
This key that broke inside a very important door at someone's job:
7.
This handle that broke off a cast iron skillet before the owner could even use it:
8.
This car's side-view mirror that got smashed:
As well as the key to this person's car...and on their birthday, no less:
9.
This glove that broke while someone was dyeing their hair:
10.
This shower door someone broke in their new boyfriend's bathroom:
11.
This oven that was shattered the day before someone was moving out which cost them their security deposit:
12.
This pipe that broke and caused an eyesore:
13.
This car that broke just as someone was on their way to buy a new one:
14.
This cooler that broke as someone was carrying it down the stairs, minutes before guests were expected to arrive:
15.
This monitor that broke the day it was purchased because the new owner fell on the desk:
16.
This pepper grinder that broke just as someone was cooking:
17.
This razor edge that broke off while being used and left someone like this:
18.
This knife that broke while someone was cutting a watermelon (which ended up being rotten anyway):
19.
This tennis trophy that broke and ended up looking like it was holding something instead of a tennis racket:
20.
This egg machine that broke and left a mess:
21.
The charger that broke before someone got on a seven-hour bus ride with their phone battery on two percent:
22.
This toilet seat that was broken by a cat tossing a perfume bottle on it:
23.
This freezer that broke while there were heaps of meat inside of it:
24.
This bag that broke as a very hungry individual carried it home:
25.
And finally, this automated chicken feeding system that broke and resulted in an absolute catastrophe: