    25 Of The Most Heartbreaking Photos Of Things That Broke And Single-Handedly Destroyed Someone's Life

    My new biggest fear is my house key breaking in half when I'm trying to unlock the door.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This engagement ring that broke:

    a broken ring
    u/potterwatch221b / Via reddit.com

    2. This broken sugar dish that was in someone's family for four generations:

    a broken dish
    u/ndisario95 / Via reddit.com

    3. This longboard that broke when its owner was five miles from home:

    a broken longboard
    u/Smegaredranger420 / Via reddit.com

    4. This bathroom door handle that broke and left someone trapped in the hotel bathroom:

    a broken door knob
    u/littleorganbigm / Via reddit.com

    5. This shovel that broke when its owner needed it most 😔:

    a broken shovel in snow
    u/zeb6-sebdeb / Via reddit.com

    6. This key that broke inside a very important door at someone's job:

    a broken key
    u/Twaynesty / Via reddit.com

    7. This handle that broke off a cast iron skillet before the owner could even use it:

    a broken skillet
    u/sixpigeons / Via reddit.com

    8. This car's side-view mirror that got smashed:

    A smashed car mirror
    u/getlegz / Via reddit.com

    As well as the key to this person's car...and on their birthday, no less:

    A broken car key
    u/getlegz / Via reddit.com

    9. This glove that broke while someone was dyeing their hair:

    Someone&#x27;s finger turned blue
    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    10. This shower door someone broke in their new boyfriend's bathroom:

    A broken shower door
    u/imnotlibel / Via reddit.com

    11. This oven that was shattered the day before someone was moving out which cost them their security deposit:

    A shattered oven door
    u/cheekibreekio / Via reddit.com

    12. This pipe that broke and caused an eyesore:

    Water-damaged floors
    u/thepinkfluffy1211 / Via reddit.com

    13. This car that broke just as someone was on their way to buy a new one:

    Cars on a rainy highway
    u/JeeringSquid / Via reddit.com

    14. This cooler that broke as someone was carrying it down the stairs, minutes before guests were expected to arrive:

    A broken cooler on the stairs
    u/Sascha2304 / Via reddit.com

    15. This monitor that broke the day it was purchased because the new owner fell on the desk:

    A broken computer screen
    u/Shanghai_Pete / Via reddit.com

    16. This pepper grinder that broke just as someone was cooking:

    An excessive amount of pepper in a skillet
    u/scoobdrew / Via reddit.com

    17. This razor edge that broke off while being used and left someone like this:

    A man with a swipe buzzed in his hair
    u/JKrookz / Via reddit.com

    18. This knife that broke while someone was cutting a watermelon (which ended up being rotten anyway):

    A broken knife next to watermelon
    u/quangteo8998 / Via reddit.com

    19. This tennis trophy that broke and ended up looking like it was holding something instead of a tennis racket:

    A trophy
    u/nightzombie100 / Via reddit.com

    20. This egg machine that broke and left a mess:

    Broken eggs everywhere
    u/Chromosome_wizard2 / Via reddit.com

    21. The charger that broke before someone got on a seven-hour bus ride with their phone battery on two percent:

    A broken phone charger
    u/Enderspider546 / Via reddit.com

    22. This toilet seat that was broken by a cat tossing a perfume bottle on it:

    A broken toilet cover
    u/Particular-Chance719 / Via reddit.com

    23. This freezer that broke while there were heaps of meat inside of it:

    A broken freezer
    u/ZealousidealTwo6584 / Via reddit.com

    24. This bag that broke as a very hungry individual carried it home:

    Food on the ground
    u/eager_sleeper / Via reddit.com

    25. And finally, this automated chicken feeding system that broke and resulted in an absolute catastrophe:

    A pile of chicken feed surrounded by chickens
    u/SaiTek64 / Via reddit.com