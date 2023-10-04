  • Add Yours badge

Teachers, What's Your Worst Experience With Entitled Rich Students Or Their Parents?

Not every student is a pleasure to have in class.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

All teachers have stories about students and parents who have given them a headache, and I can only imagine the stories they have about the entitled wealthy ones.

So if you're a teacher, I want to know your worst experiences dealing with entitled rich students or their parents.

For example, maybe you were at a parent-teacher conference and a parent seriously tried to bribe you to give their child higher grades.

Or maybe you were organizing the high school senior trip and a parent demanded you make special arrangements for their child to be seated in first class and have their own suite instead of sharing a room.

Or perhaps you're a college professor who caught a student plagiarizing a paper and the student threatened to have their parents pull their donations to the university if you reported it.

Tell us your worst stories with rich students and parents (or use this Google form if you want to be anonymous) and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed post or video.