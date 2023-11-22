Skip To Content
    15 Screenshots Of Things That Brought Restaurant Workers On The Verge Of Quitting

    A customer seriously didn't leave a tip because their server didn't say "Happy Birthday" with enough excitement.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This server who wasn't given a tip because they called a customer a term of endearment:

    &quot;Don&#x27;t. call me hun!&quot;
    Receipt says: "Don't call me hun!" 

    2. These servers who were being micromanaged:

    &quot;Just Find Something Efficient to do for the best of the restaurant.&quot;
    3. This server who left a $6 tip on a bill that was more than $100:

    &quot;Will be back &amp;amp; will ask for you.&quot;
    4. This server who was left a tip of a fake one million dollar bill:

    a fake bill
    5. This server who was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:

    Writing on the back of a receipt
    Note says: 

    "1. Smile

    2. Be friendly 

    3. Remember to serve water when asked for it

    4. When the drink doesn't taste good — apologize and offer to make a new one

    5. Pretend like you give a shit

    6. Smile. Say thank you. 

    7. Make your mother proud"

    6. This server who got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:

    &quot;Birthday was today.&quot;
    Note says: "Birthday was today. Mentioned it to server. First thing, she said lazily, 'Oh, nice, happy birthday.'" 

    7. This server who got a big order right before closing time:

    a cook holding a very long receipt
    8. This server who served a customer who super spread his germs.

    Photo of a restaurant
    9. This server who had to issue and process...37 separate checks:

    a pile of restaurant bills
    10. This server who was pressured to work while grieving:

    &quot;Please please find someone.&quot;
    11. This server who waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:

    a messy restaurant table
    trash on the floor
    12. This server who wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers:

    &quot;Don&#x27;t tell customer kids &#x27;don&#x27;t do that&#x27;&quot;
    Note says: "Don't tell customer's kids 'Don't do that.'"

    13. This server who was reprimanded for loosening their corset while on break:

    &quot;Rules are rules.&quot;
    14. These servers who were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:

    A notice from management to servers
    15. And lastly, these servers who learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones:

    &quot;1st violation - you lose your tips for the day&quot;
