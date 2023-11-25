32 Infuriating Pictures That Make My Blood Boil No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them

1.
These landscapers who cleared the leaves from one driveway and just pushed it toward the next property:
2.
These hotel employees who charged a guest $50 for leaving "blood-stained" towels:
3.
This person who let their dog pee on their neighbor's pumpkins:
4.
This delivery person who stuffed this box into a tight locker, making it almost impossible to get out:
5.
This person who took up FOUR parking spots:
6.
This person who had people over and left the mess for their sibling to clean up:
7.
This person who asked for eight inches off their hair.
8.
This person who decided students would be fined if they spent too much time in the bathroom:
9.
This boss who didn't want their employees to befriend each other during work hours:
10.
This person who wrote the code to a gated community on the box:
11.
This person who couldn't figure out why their dryer stopped working, until their sister showed them the problem:
12.
This person who wrote to their neighbor to take down their Halloween decorations on November 1st:
13.
This person who put their feet on movie theater seats that people had reserved:
14.
This person who couldn't be bothered to find a trash can:
15.
This person who left a note on the door of the neighbors who don't have a dog:
16.
This Uber driver who refused to move their groceries from the passenger seat while driving around four people:
17.
This landlady who gave tenants three and half hours a week to do laundry:
18.
This gift from the school for teacher appreciation week:
19.
This person who put their partner's laptop in the freezer because it was overheating:
20.
These dog groomers who gave someone back the WRONG DOG:
21.
This gym that threw out all these perfectly good tennis balls even though it was right next to a dog park:
22.
This person who left the bathroom they share with their sibling like this:
23.
This person who stopped talking to someone after they discovered they don't have an iPhone:
24.
These three trucks that blocked the whole highway:
25.
This bland garlic bread from a pizzeria:
26.
This person who parked their truck inches away from this other car:
27.
This person who CONSTANTLY forgets that they already have a cup:
28.
This guy who slept through a date and then blamed the other person because they didn't want to exchange phone numbers:
29.
This child who emptied the dishwasher but didn't put them away:
30.
This person who placed this ladder here:
31.
These people who didn't clean up after their gender reveal party in the park:
32.
And lastly, this roommate who left their dishes in the sink for weeks: