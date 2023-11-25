Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

32 Infuriating Pictures That Make My Blood Boil No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them

A landlady only giving her tenants a weekly three-hour window to use the laundry room is absurd.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. These landscapers who cleared the leaves from one driveway and just pushed it toward the next property:

Leaves in someone&#x27;s lawn
u/DoctorIanMalcolm201 / Via reddit.com

2. These hotel employees who charged a guest $50 for leaving "blood-stained" towels:

Towel with stains on it
u/FireBird2085 / Via reddit.com

3. This person who let their dog pee on their neighbor's pumpkins:

Pumpkins with pee on them
u/SpookyGen13 / Via reddit.com

4. This delivery person who stuffed this box into a tight locker, making it almost impossible to get out:

A stuck package
u/fortheloveoffanfics / Via reddit.com

5. This person who took up FOUR parking spots:

truck parked in the middle of four spots
u/JBFRESHSKILLS / Via reddit.com

6. This person who had people over and left the mess for their sibling to clean up:

A very dirty kitchen
u/KrazyCAM10 / Via reddit.com

7. This person who asked for eight inches off their hair.

cut off ponytail next to a ruler and it&#x27;s way over 12 inches
u/bluenighthawk / Via reddit.com

8. This person who decided students would be fined if they spent too much time in the bathroom:

&quot;Smile for the Cameras&quot;
u/miketerk21 / Via reddit.com

9. This boss who didn't want their employees to befriend each other during work hours:

memo that says work is not supposed to be fun
u/DiorRoses / Via reddit.com

10. This person who wrote the code to a gated community on the box:

gate code on the box
u/Floridaboii91 / Via reddit.com

11. This person who couldn't figure out why their dryer stopped working, until their sister showed them the problem:

dryer clogged with lint
u/Agreeable-Camera5420 / Via reddit.com

12. This person who wrote to their neighbor to take down their Halloween decorations on November 1st:

&quot;Halloween is over time to take your horrible decorations down...&quot;
u/dudermcamerika / Via reddit.com

13. This person who put their feet on movie theater seats that people had reserved:

bare feet sticking out from the seats
u/Travotaku / Via reddit.com

14. This person who couldn't be bothered to find a trash can:

chicken left on a shelf
u/iwilleatyourcousin / Via reddit.com

15. This person who left a note on the door of the neighbors who don't have a dog:

&quot;Please Pick-Up Your Dog Poop!&quot;
u/DBLAgent412 / Via reddit.com

16. This Uber driver who refused to move their groceries from the passenger seat while driving around four people:

someone in the front seat with groceries on the floorboard
u/kellifino / Via reddit.com

17. This landlady who gave tenants three and half hours a week to do laundry:

&quot;Laundry Wed 4:30-8pm&quot;
u/kinghunter1996 / Via reddit.com

18. This gift from the school for teacher appreciation week:

starbursts and bubble wrap
u/rjyanco / Via reddit.com

19. This person who put their partner's laptop in the freezer because it was overheating:

a laptop in the freezer
u/Hambino0400 / Via reddit.com

20. These dog groomers who gave someone back the WRONG DOG:

two different small dogs
u/Teh_Crusader / Via reddit.com

21. This gym that threw out all these perfectly good tennis balls even though it was right next to a dog park:

Tennis balls in the garbage
u/superspider7 / Via reddit.com

22. This person who left the bathroom they share with their sibling like this:

makeup on every inch of the counter and in the sink
u/TouchingPriests / Via reddit.com

23. This person who stopped talking to someone after they discovered they don't have an iPhone:

&quot;an android?!&quot;
u/Ill_Raspberry9207 / Via reddit.com

24. These three trucks that blocked the whole highway:

three semi trucks next to each other across three lanes
u/chiefmaxson / Via reddit.com

25. This bland garlic bread from a pizzeria:

no garlic on the bread
u/Seymour2112 / Via reddit.com

26. This person who parked their truck inches away from this other car:

truck crossing over the line in a parking spot inches away from hitting another car
u/Teh_Crusader / Via reddit.com

27. This person who CONSTANTLY forgets that they already have a cup:

mugs and glasses cluttering the sink
u/newmyy / Via reddit.com

28. This guy who slept through a date and then blamed the other person because they didn't want to exchange phone numbers:

this is phone is important, you could have called to wake my sleeping ass
u/ladytypeperson / Via reddit.com

29. This child who emptied the dishwasher but didn't put them away:

clean dishes on the counter
u/queenclemmy / Via reddit.com

30. This person who placed this ladder here:

ladder perched on a ledged
u/AdministrativeFig816 / Via reddit.com

31. These people who didn't clean up after their gender reveal party in the park:

blue confetti left all over the park
u/budadad / Via reddit.com

32. And lastly, this roommate who left their dishes in the sink for weeks:

large ball of mold on top of the plate
u/CaliforniaJugg / Via reddit.com

H/T r/mildlyinfurating