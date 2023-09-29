    20 Leaked Screenshots Of Humiliating Messages People So Desperately Wish They Could Unsend

    "My wife found out I had a Tinder while she was 37 weeks pregnant, and I cried because I felt embarrassed, but here I am again!"

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who was getting messages from a guy with an allegedly high IQ:

    &quot;what do you do for work?&quot;
    u/plsticmksperfct / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who opened their phone to these confusing texts:

    &quot;if i text u btw it is cus of I am abusing substances&quot;
    u/pinsmari / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who apparently triggered someone's "natural instincts":

    &quot;I don&#x27;t know what I expected you to say back but I feel better&quot;
    u/papayathechicken / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who was recognized at the gym:

    Twitter: @ftguccimane

    5. This person who received a DM from a stranger:

    stranger having a convo and then saying, it&#x27;s cause i cheated so i wanted to know if he was getting even with me
    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who asked a question they wish they hadn't:

    Twitter: @invis4yo

    7. This person who was very quickly humbled:

    Twitter: @thordotcomputer

    8. This person who was asked out by a very, uh, creative writer:

    person messaging out their every gesture
    u/HighlySordid / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who encountered the world's biggest gatekeeper:

    someone asks a person where they got their food and they respond that they&#x27;re not going to tell them
    u/Utamira / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who was too vulnerable on social media:

    Twitter: @CheemaWRLD

    11. This person who found something out they wish they never had:

    my wife named our son after her first love and i had no idea
    u/ContributionOk4879 / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who got shocking news from their friend who came back from visiting another country:

    friend comes back engaged
    u/PrinceJunhong / Via reddit.com
    person says they got engaged after 2 hours of talking
    u/PrinceJunhong / Via reddit.com
    says he&#x27;s marrying her because he likes her but marriage isn&#x27;t always about finding the right person
    u/PrinceJunhong / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who killed the mood:

    joey @blueboredom

    Twitter: @blueboredom

    14. This person who came across this Tinder profile:

    name on tinder is cheating husband
    u/Jadedmussel80 / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who accidentally insulted a friend:

    friend sends their new song and other responds, okay you usually have great music taste but that song is pretty shit and friend says that&#x27;s my song
    u/Aki008035 / Via reddit.com

    16. This person who was asked a unique icebreaker:

    Charlie James @nonbinarycowboy

    grindr is good actually

    Twitter: @nonbinarycowboy

    17. This person who Snapchatted someone they saw on a dating app:

    person figures out they searched for their snapchat from their dating profile
    u/SHOwSHOrTAge / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who got dragged...or maybe complimented?:

    &quot;You look like a run of the mill barista&quot;
    Twitter: @politicalth0t / Via Twitter: @politicalth0t

    19. This person who got caught trying to scam someone:

    someone tries to say they&#x27;ve been beat up and sends a selfie and the person responds, that&#x27;s strawberry jam
    u/Working_Inspection22 / Via reddit.com

    20. And this person who started talking to someone very honest on a dating app:

    austussy @austussy

    gf but cheat

    Twitter: @austussy