    29 People Whose Roommates Are Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Than Anyone You've Ever Lived With

    I'm trying to figure out what's funny about destroying your roommate's furniture as a joke.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This roommate who was making alcohol which stunk up the room they shared with someone else:

    A jar of some kind of liquid
    u/donib11 / Via reddit.com

    2. This roommate who was hogging the Hulu account even though they didn't have permission to use the login in the first place:

    &quot;There are too many videos playing at once&quot;
    u/Active-Ambassador194 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who was mad that their roommate didn't get name-brand trash bags:

    A screenshot of a post
    u/odeorain / Via reddit.com

    4. This roommate who replaced the toilet seat with this one after breaking it:

    A toilet seat that&#x27;s too small for the toilet
    u/MrBreasts / Via reddit.com

    5. This roommate who was home all day and couldn't find something to do in all that time:

    A sink full of dirty dishes
    u/genz027 / Via reddit.com

    6. This roommate who let their kids eat their other roommate's new half gallon of ice cream:

    An empty gallon of ice cream
    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    7. This roommate who put away obviously dirty dishes:

    &quot;it was full so i figured it had been run&quot;
    u/rocinante_donnager / Via reddit.com
    A dirty bowl and a dishwasher that says &quot;dirty&quot;
    u/rocinante_donnager / Via reddit.com

    8. These roommates who were drunk and thought it would be a funny prank to destroy their other roommate's furniture:

    a destroyed piece of furniture
    u/thethinkernut / Via reddit.com

    9. This college roommate whose nightlight was so bright, this is what the room looked like at night:

    a dark room
    u/fillmorecounty / Via reddit.com

    10. This roommate who discarded all of their recycling on the kitchen floor:

    recycling on the floor
    u/Hot_Salamander3795 / Via reddit.com

    11. This former roommate who expected free food and drink when they went back to pick up a bunch of their stuff MONTHS after moving out:

    &quot;You won&#x27;t feed me?&quot;
    u/bshafs / Via reddit.com

    12. These roommates who carelessly handled the wooden spoon that their roommate's father made as a gift for his child:

    a broken spoon
    u/Vinny7777777 / Via reddit.com
    a broken spoon
    u/Vinny7777777 / Via reddit.com

    13. This roommate who bit the house butter and dropped it in the pan every time they cooked:

    Butter with bite marks
    u/reignthepain / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who felt that their roommate should start paying more rent because they made more money:

    Someone asking for advice because they want to ask their roommate to pay more in rent since they make more money
    u/ItchyDonkin / Via reddit.com

    15. This roommate who threw out someone else's food to make room for their own in the fridge:

    Food in the garbage
    u/m48_apocalypse / Via reddit.com

    16. This person who was looking for a quiet roommate, but planned on practicing with their band at the apartment:

    &quot;No partying, no loud music, NO FRIENDS OVER LATE&quot;
    u/kfjsport24 / Via reddit.com

    17. This roommate who crashed their roomie's car and refused to pay for it:

    A car with the front bumper smashed up
    u/AloisDA / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who took their roommate's car to drive ACROSS THE COUNTRY without their permission:

    An AITI post on Reddit
    u/melindseyme / Via reddit.com

    19. This roommate who refused to clean their rice cooker:

    A rice cooker with mold
    u/tshoe777 / Via reddit.com

    20. This roommate who spent their paycheck too quickly and asked their roommates to get them stuff:

    &quot;I&#x27;m trying to save some money&quot;
    u/mycatisnamedemmie / Via reddit.com

    21. This roommate who THREW OUT all the dishes to avoid doing them:

    A trash bag filled with dishes
    u/bjarbeau / Via reddit.com

    22. This roommate who wouldn't use their own towel to wipe makeup off:

    A towel with makeup stains on it
    u/shortylikeamelody / Via reddit.com

    23. This roommate who kept missing utility payments:

    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/SpiritedDesk / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/SpiritedDesk / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/SpiritedDesk / Via reddit.com

    24. This roommate who scraped a cast iron pan down to the metal:

    A scraped and ruined cast iron skillet
    u/Glooves / Via reddit.com

    25. This roommate who asked for money to buy cat food, even though they'd just bought weed:

    &quot;But we love weed&quot;
    u/spacehippies / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/spacehippies / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/spacehippies / Via reddit.com

    26. This roommate who invited someone to move into their shared apartment rent-free and insisted she be given their parking space:

    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/jacobmay63 / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/jacobmay63 / Via reddit.com

    27. This person who wanted a roommate who would pay for Netflix:

    &quot;Anyone got room for a little one please?&quot;
    u/tementnoise / Via reddit.com

    28. This person who tried to take back the fridge they gave to their former roommates:

    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/is_not_a_robcop / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/is_not_a_robcop / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/is_not_a_robcop / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/is_not_a_robcop / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/is_not_a_robcop / Via reddit.com

    29. And this roommate whose dog left all these URINE stains:

    Stains on the carpet
    u/indicagal / Via reddit.com