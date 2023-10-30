1.
This roommate who was making alcohol which stunk up the room they shared with someone else:
2.
This roommate who was hogging the Hulu account even though they didn't have permission to use the login in the first place:
3.
This person who was mad that their roommate didn't get name-brand trash bags:
4.
This roommate who replaced the toilet seat with this one after breaking it:
5.
This roommate who was home all day and couldn't find something to do in all that time:
6.
This roommate who let their kids eat their other roommate's new half gallon of ice cream:
7.
This roommate who put away obviously dirty dishes:
8.
These roommates who were drunk and thought it would be a funny prank to destroy their other roommate's furniture:
9.
This college roommate whose nightlight was so bright, this is what the room looked like at night:
10.
This roommate who discarded all of their recycling on the kitchen floor:
11.
This former roommate who expected free food and drink when they went back to pick up a bunch of their stuff MONTHS after moving out:
12.
These roommates who carelessly handled the wooden spoon that their roommate's father made as a gift for his child:
13.
This roommate who bit the house butter and dropped it in the pan every time they cooked:
14.
This person who felt that their roommate should start paying more rent because they made more money:
15.
This roommate who threw out someone else's food to make room for their own in the fridge:
16.
This person who was looking for a quiet roommate, but planned on practicing with their band at the apartment:
17.
This roommate who crashed their roomie's car and refused to pay for it:
18.
This person who took their roommate's car to drive ACROSS THE COUNTRY without their permission:
19.
This roommate who refused to clean their rice cooker:
20.
This roommate who spent their paycheck too quickly and asked their roommates to get them stuff:
21.
This roommate who THREW OUT all the dishes to avoid doing them:
22.
This roommate who wouldn't use their own towel to wipe makeup off:
23.
This roommate who kept missing utility payments:
24.
This roommate who scraped a cast iron pan down to the metal:
25.
This roommate who asked for money to buy cat food, even though they'd just bought weed:
26.
This roommate who invited someone to move into their shared apartment rent-free and insisted she be given their parking space:
27.
This person who wanted a roommate who would pay for Netflix:
28.
This person who tried to take back the fridge they gave to their former roommates:
29.
And this roommate whose dog left all these URINE stains: