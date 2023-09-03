1.
This restaurant's menu that is shaped like a pizza pie so that customers could flip the page and see what each pizza would look like:
2.
This restaurant with a tablecloth pattern that's just QR codes for the menu:
3.
This restaurant bathroom that holds pens, Mother's Day cards, and envelopes for anyone who forgot to pick one up:
4.
This restaurant that has a drain under the urinal so that urine wouldn't splash onto the floor:
5.
This restaurant that gives patrons an hourglass after ordering so that if their food arrives after it runs out, the meal is free:
6.
This restaurant that has overhead mirrors so people can see what the chef's are doing:
7.
This restaurant that wants everyone on Google to be directed toward them:
8.
This restaurant that converted concrete sewers into outdoor dining space:
9.
This restaurant that prints their very small menu on business cards:
10.
This gaming restaurant that serves drinks in potion glasses:
11.
This restaurant that has a face mask dispenser:
12.
This restaurant that displays these cute salt and pepper chess sets:
13.
This restaurant that puts mesh over lemons so that seeds won't fall into customers' food when they squeezed it:
14.
This dog-friendly restaurant that has a menu for all:
15.
This restaurant that has storage under the seat to put bags or jackets:
16.
This restaurant that has soap for before and after eating:
17.
And lastly, this restaurant bathroom that has a toe opener so people won't have to touch the doorknob on the way out: