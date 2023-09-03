    17 Restaurants That Are Living In 3023 While The Rest Of Us Are Stuck Here Dining In 2023

    Turning outdoor sewers into booths is kinda brilliant.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This restaurant's menu that is shaped like a pizza pie so that customers could flip the page and see what each pizza would look like:

    u/polynilium / Via reddit.com

    2. This restaurant with a tablecloth pattern that's just QR codes for the menu:

    u/goldenewsd / Via reddit.com

    3. This restaurant bathroom that holds pens, Mother's Day cards, and envelopes for anyone who forgot to pick one up:

    u/chillaxitout / Via reddit.com

    4. This restaurant that has a drain under the urinal so that urine wouldn't splash onto the floor:

    u/PM_ME_UR_S62B50 / Via reddit.com

    5. This restaurant that gives patrons an hourglass after ordering so that if their food arrives after it runs out, the meal is free:

    u/ForFoxSake_23 / Via reddit.com

    6. This restaurant that has overhead mirrors so people can see what the chef's are doing:

    u/DrawThatRedstone / Via reddit.com

    7. This restaurant that wants everyone on Google to be directed toward them:

    u/zirus23 / Via reddit.com

    8. This restaurant that converted concrete sewers into outdoor dining space:

    u/mrcortado / Via reddit.com

    9. This restaurant that prints their very small menu on business cards:

    u/itsamemarioscousin / Via reddit.com

    10. This gaming restaurant that serves drinks in potion glasses:

    u/Elizaminx / Via reddit.com

    11. This restaurant that has a face mask dispenser:

    u/ThexGreatxBeyondx / Via reddit.com

    12. This restaurant that displays these cute salt and pepper chess sets:

    u/Brie_M / Via reddit.com

    13. This restaurant that puts mesh over lemons so that seeds won't fall into customers' food when they squeezed it:

    u/alikat538 / Via reddit.com

    14. This dog-friendly restaurant that has a menu for all:

    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    15. This restaurant that has storage under the seat to put bags or jackets:

    u/kazarnowicz / Via reddit.com

    16. This restaurant that has soap for before and after eating:

    u/shitiseeincollege / Via reddit.com

    17. And lastly, this restaurant bathroom that has a toe opener so people won't have to touch the doorknob on the way out:

    u/happysunbear / Via reddit.com