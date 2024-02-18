Skip To Content
15 Photos Of People Who Were So Spoiled They Couldn't Even Appreciate Things They Got For Free

"Please don't invite me to a BBQ if your soda's cheap. I don't drink Dr. Thunder."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. These restaurant customers who complained that the free candy they took wasn't organic:

u/crazybitchgang / Via reddit.com

2. This person who was upset at the complimentary item they got in their HelloFresh box:

u/darthdoro / Via reddit.com

3. This person who was upset about *how* they could receive free cheesecake:

A person saying they want to just get free cheesecake, not be forced to use DoorDash to get it
u/kingbritton93 / Via reddit.com

4. This person who was picky about the beverages served at barbecues:

u/gc144 / Via reddit.com

5. This person who didn't want to travel to pick up free shelves:

u/DirtRich419 / Via reddit.com

6. This person who didn't think a free dishwasher alone was worth the drive:

u/nashjoe / Via reddit.com

7. These moviegoers were disappointed with the free movie screenings in their community:

u/4chargers / Via reddit.com

8. This person who needed a car for their wedding and turned down an offer because it didn't look "expensive enough":

u/weezy_latez / Via reddit.com

9. These people who were annoyed that the free beer at a BBQ restaurant didn't have more options:

u/DamnitDogan / Via reddit.com

10. This person who needed a phone but refused to take a free Android:

u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

11. This person who left this note in the free library in someone's yard:

The note says &quot;do you think some of these old books should should go to the recycle bin to make room for new books?&quot;
u/freezethawcycle / Via reddit.com

12. This person who had very specific roommate requirements while also not planning to pay rent:

This person says housemates must be women, vegan, and accepting of her drum playing; she can&#x27;t pay rent but makes up for it by cleaning and having a fun vibe
u/Embarrassed-Shine-60 / Via reddit.com

13. This person who left a negative online review for their church after receiving free food for Thanksgiving:

Someone got a free turkey, but complains they didn&#x27;t get dessert or coffee and says it ruined Thanksgiving
u/nickfone / Via reddit.com

14. This person who wanted free delivery on what was already a free item:

Someone is giving away a game for free, and a person texts asking if they can sweeten the deal by delivering it to them
u/spiriteh87 / Via reddit.com

15. This person who didn't want to get on the free flight their friend found for them because it was too early:

u/marqattack / Via reddit.com

16. And this person who begged online for free baby clothes, but then turned down this offer:

Someone responds to the request by saying they have lots of boys clothes for 9-12 month olds, and the requester refuses because they have a girl
u/aerialpoler / Via reddit.com