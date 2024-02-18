1.
These restaurant customers who complained that the free candy they took wasn't organic:
2.
This person who was upset at the complimentary item they got in their HelloFresh box:
3.
This person who was upset about *how* they could receive free cheesecake:
4.
This person who was picky about the beverages served at barbecues:
5.
This person who didn't want to travel to pick up free shelves:
6.
This person who didn't think a free dishwasher alone was worth the drive:
7.
These moviegoers were disappointed with the free movie screenings in their community:
8.
This person who needed a car for their wedding and turned down an offer because it didn't look "expensive enough":
9.
These people who were annoyed that the free beer at a BBQ restaurant didn't have more options:
10.
This person who needed a phone but refused to take a free Android:
11.
This person who left this note in the free library in someone's yard:
12.
This person who had very specific roommate requirements while also not planning to pay rent:
13.
This person who left a negative online review for their church after receiving free food for Thanksgiving:
14.
This person who wanted free delivery on what was already a free item:
15.
This person who didn't want to get on the free flight their friend found for them because it was too early:
16.
And this person who begged online for free baby clothes, but then turned down this offer: