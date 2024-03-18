Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    16 People Who Purchased Something And Then Realized They Got Scammed Once It Was Too Late

    It's time for a refund.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who ordered a pair of sneakers but only received one in the package:

    A single new white sneaker with a blue and red logo in an open box, with packaging around
    u/Maminyam / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who booked a stay at a hotel that claimed to have a "pool area":

    A pool table where a pool used to be
    u/Johnoplata / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who ordered a Mother's Day cake:

    A cake with &quot;HAPPY WOMEN&#x27; DAY&quot; written on it erratically in icing, adorned with four cherries
    u/ks2427 / Via reddit.com

    4. This family who booked an Airbnb with a pool, only to discover upon their arrival that it was drained:

    A pool with no water
    u/Particular-Bike-9275 / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who ordered carbonara from a "5-star UberEats restaurant":

    A box of dry-looking penne pasta with pieces of bacon on foil
    u/Skoldaed / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who ordered a $15 Caesar salad from a restaurant:

    Takeout box with whole lettuce leaves and a side of dipping sauce and a few croutons
    u/ThisssBabe / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who checked into a hotel room that allegedly had "city views":

    A view of abandoned, decrepit buildings
    u/taipeicity / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who ordered a PlayStation from eBay but was sent an Xbox controller:

    The Xbox controller next to the PlayStation controller box
    u/crihyde / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who booked a stay at a hotel where they quickly learned they couldn't bathe:

    Dirty water coming from the faucet of a bathtub
    u/JonBoy82 / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who ordered this Deadpool costume online:

    The character&#x27;s costume as it appeared in the ad, next to the one the person actually received, which looks like a poorly homemade one
    u/llewellyns / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who checked into their hotel room and found an eye-opening note in the bed:

    &quot;If you&#x27;re reading this note, they didn&#x27;t change the sheets&quot;
    u/time2fly80 / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who paid for a hotel room that had a crappy TV setup:

    A very small TV that looks like a small tablet on the wall
    u/dyoerdt / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who paid for a hotel room with a balcony that they discovered they couldn't even access:

    Message on the balcony door reading, &quot;For your safety these doors have been locked&quot;
    u/RosemaryCrafting / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who ordered brisket nachos and was served this abomination:

    A plate of nachos with partially melted American cheese and dry beef toppings, served on a table with a side of green salsa
    u/devmikale / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who booked a stay in a hotel room that was said to be "facing the sea":

    The sea view blocked by the top of a brick and stone roof
    u/Sappok / Via reddit.com

    16. And lastly, this person who booked an Airbnb with a hot tub that hadn't been cleaned in forever:

    A hot tub with dirty water in it and a rust-colored top
    u/Forsaken_Storm_6397 / Via reddit.com