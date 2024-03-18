1.
This person who ordered a pair of sneakers but only received one in the package:
2.
This person who booked a stay at a hotel that claimed to have a "pool area":
3.
This person who ordered a Mother's Day cake:
4.
This family who booked an Airbnb with a pool, only to discover upon their arrival that it was drained:
5.
This person who ordered carbonara from a "5-star UberEats restaurant":
6.
This person who ordered a $15 Caesar salad from a restaurant:
7.
This person who checked into a hotel room that allegedly had "city views":
8.
This person who ordered a PlayStation from eBay but was sent an Xbox controller:
9.
This person who booked a stay at a hotel where they quickly learned they couldn't bathe:
10.
This person who ordered this Deadpool costume online:
11.
This person who checked into their hotel room and found an eye-opening note in the bed:
12.
This person who paid for a hotel room that had a crappy TV setup:
13.
This person who paid for a hotel room with a balcony that they discovered they couldn't even access:
14.
This person who ordered brisket nachos and was served this abomination:
15.
This person who booked a stay in a hotel room that was said to be "facing the sea":
16.
And lastly, this person who booked an Airbnb with a hot tub that hadn't been cleaned in forever: