3.

"Many years ago, I was living in Philadelphia. I had a very nice colleague at the office. She was a young woman from a very privileged family. She’d lived all her life downtown. One weekend, we were going to meet for lunch. We spoke on the phone, and I said I'd see her soon. I was out in West Philadelphia, so I grabbed the subway and got off a block from her apartment. She said, 'You got here so quickly!' I told her I took the subway. She replied, 'Now, don’t tease me; there’s no subway here; we’re not in New York.' I had to walk her over one block, show her the stop, and even go down to the ticket level — at the subway one block from where she’d lived for 30 years."